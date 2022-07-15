Our community and nation recently mourned the passing of Hershel “Woody” Williams, a truly great American hero. My wife and I were honored to attend the recent memorial service for Woody. Everything that was eulogized about Woody was true, and much more. The service was inspiring, beautiful and humbling at the same time.
Woody had so many admirable qualities, it would take me at least a year to name all of them. The answer was always yes to a good cause. His most amazing attribute was the perpetual service to his family, country and his fellow veterans. He never stopped giving, even as the chapter in this life was coming to a finale.
His heroic efforts during the battle of Iwo Jima have been well documented and recognized, having received the Medal of Honor. He could have rested on his laurels, but not Woody. His heroics and service to us all continued throughout his entire life.
Woody had a very quiet way to inspire, ask others to help his causes and get the mission accomplished. He was always smiling and happy, even as the natural aging process took its toll. Nature did not deter his optimistic demeanor, just as enemy fire did not prevent him from performing his sworn duty for our great country.
I believe that Woody was one of the greatest, if not the greatest, hero from World War II. He was always very humble, however, insisting that he did not complete his duty alone. He never sought to seek glory for himself, or to capitalize on his notoriety and bravery. “The cause is greater than I.”
I think his greatest gift to us all is the wonderful family and legacy that remains to continue his work. The memorial service was not a call for taps, but revelry to continue his wonderful and charitable projects. We have our marching orders!
The term goodbye in the English language sometimes implies a permanent separation, a final parting. Not so in other languages. The French term “au revoir” and the German phrase “auf wiedersehen” imply “until we meet again.” Woody, we shall continue your crusades until we meet again. May God bless you and receive you into paradise.
George J. Linsenmeyer III
Huntington
Inquiry into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is another political sham
The Democrats are using the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol to try to prevent Trump from running for president again. This show, which has been on prime-time television recently, has no interest in the truth and suppresses the real facts.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s only political criteria for Republican participation was that any willing minority Republican member had to have voted to impeach Trump. Of some 210 Republican House members. that left only Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who were able to fit Pelosi’s profile. Cheney has been given TV prime time on the Jan. 6 show because she is willing to lie about the former President Trump to try and destroy him politically.
This Jan. 6 show that allows no dissenting views or evidence reminds me of the Russian court system prosecuting the leader’s challengers on trumped-up charges.
Pelosi and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser should be investigated for not protecting the Capitol. Trump had notified Pelosi that she needed to call up a 20,000 National Guard force. Also, Pelosi and Bowser should have had a full police force on duty. If they had acted appropriately, the Capitol could not have been breached.
Instead of the committee spreading lies and ignoring true facts, they should try to find out why large numbers of FBI agents and informants were among the crowd that invaded the Capitol. Why did news media claim that numerous people were killed by the crowd, while only one person was killed — a woman, shot by a Capitol Police officer. A real committee would investigate the larger and more lethal riots on federal property months earlier; in one instance the Secret Service removed the president and his family to a safe underground bunker.
This country needs a fair Justice Department that treats Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter (Antifa) equally before the law.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio