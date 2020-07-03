IRONTON — Liberty Bank, at 314 Park Ave., is Ironton In Bloom’s Business of the Month for July.
Liberty Bank, the only community bank in Ironton, was established in 1896. Originally chartered as “The German American Workingmen’s Building Association,” a number of men subscribed to shares and paid 50 cents a share each two weeks until the shares were fully paid. Straws were then drawn to see whose turn it was to secure a loan from the accumulated funds.
In 1938, it became Liberty Federal Savings and Loan. On June 30, 2014, it was changed to a State Savings Bank charter and the name was changed to the current name of Liberty Federal. While adjusting to the changes through the years, it has remembered its function in our local economy: to promote home ownership and to encourage savings and investments.
Liberty Federal takes pride in the community. According to Branch Manager Lisha Wilson, they always have their flowers planted before the Memorial Day parade.