MADISON — Boone County’s desire to sell Lick Creek Park in Danville as part of a liquidation of property during budgetary cutbacks has taken a turn as commissioners announced during their regular session on Feb. 25 that they will retain the park and enter lease agreements with Boone County Schools and the USA Softball League.
The Scott High softball team hosts home games at the park, which are WVSSAC sanctioned sporting events. According to a preliminary agreement — which was yet to be signed but is set to be reviewed by the school board on March 2 — Boone County Schools would pay the county $500 per month during the spring months that the high school team is using the complex property, facilities and buildings.
“I have a lease agreement that I worked up for the Boone County Board of Education and if you want to do one for the USA (softball league), we can do that also,” Administrator Pam White said during the meeting.
According to the Administrator via email, the county is still working on the lease agreement for the USA Softball League and the CVN will report the details of that agreement once it is completed and made public.
After the conclusion of the meeting, Boone County Commissioner Brett Kuhn said the extra income for the county will help offset the cost of maintaining the park, which is the primary reason why the county sought a buyer for the property, located on Lick Creek Road.
“Long term, speaking for me personally, I’d still like to see us sell the park and get out from under it,” Kuhn said. “For now, providing that we can finalize these agreements, it will go a long way in covering some of the costs associated with the park. Short term, this is a solution, but long term — I’d really like to sell it.”
Officials told the Coal Valley News in December that they were asking approximately $150,000 for the park.
The town of Danville expressed interest in the park during recent regular session meetings, but according to county officials, those talks have stalled.