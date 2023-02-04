The coal industry experienced a boom as the Civil War faded and the Industrial Revolution continued. The need for more electricity meant opportunities for Black coal miners in West Virginia. Many Black neighborhoods were formed as the coal boom lasted well into the 20th century, and out of these towns, over the years, came talented musicians who would make a big mark on the entertainment business in the U.S. and around the world.
In recent years, the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame has been honoring and teaching the public about the influential artists who have come from the Mountain State. One of the highlights of their live induction ceremonies was when the hitmaker Bill Withers was honored in 2007. Withers was later inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, and passed way in 2020.
Withers was born the son of a coal miner in the small town of Slab Fork, West Virginia. The family moved to Beckley and Withers found a way out of the coal fields by enlisting in the military at age 17. He eventually landed in Los Angeles and believed in his hand-written songs so much that he paid to have them recorded as demos with his own money, which he earned by working at a California aircraft company.
Once Withers’ demos were heard by others in the music business, he was soon making albums for the Sussex Records label, with the first recording produced by the legendary Booker T.
Right out of the gate, Withers’ first two early-1970s albums produced the hit songs “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Lean On Me,” “Grandma’s Hands,” and “Use Me.”
By 1973, Withers followed up his initial recordings with the album “Bill Withers — Live At Carnegie Hall.” He would climb the charts again in 1977 with his song “Lovely Day,” and again in 1980 with “Just The Two of Us,” with the latter being a duet with jazz sax great Grover Washington Jr.
While Withers may be the highest-profile Black musician to come out of West Virginia, there are many more from here who made their mark in previous eras.
For instance, the killer piano work heard on the first ground-breaking recordings by Chuck Berry that helped to lay down the heart of rock and roll were done by Johnnie Johnson, who grew up in Fairmont, West Virginia. Over the 30 years that Johnson played and recorded with Berry, they produced rock and roll hits such as “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Nadine” and “School Days.”
Jazz artists like Leon “Chu” Berry, Maceo Pinkard, Ann Baker and Don Redman made their marks while on the way to their posthumous inductions into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame.
“Chu” Berry was an amazing sax player in the 1920s and ’30s. After growing up in Wheeling, he would go on to perform and record with greats such as Fletcher Henderson, Benny Carter, Count Basie, Billy Holiday, Teddy Wilson and blues legend Bessie Smith before he died in a car wreck at age 33.
Maceo Pinkard, who grew up in Bluefield, West Virginia, was not only an amazing musician, but he was also an impressive songwriter. His biggest claim to fame was as co-writer of the song “Sweet Georgia Brown” with Ben Bernie and Ken Casey. Not only is the cut still the theme song for the Harlem Globetrotters, who perform in Huntington and Charleston every year, but it was also recorded by greats such as Doc Watson, Ray Charles, Benny Goodman, Ella Fitzgerald, Django Reinhardt, Louis Armstrong, Chet Atkins, Charlie Parker, Bob Wills, Dizzy Gillespie and more.
Another song Pinkard wrote, called “Them There Eyes,” is equally lauded in jazz history with famous recordings by Billy Holiday, Diana Ross and Chaka Khan. Pinkard wrote the 1922 “Liza” before starting a music publishing company in New York City, the first such business owned by a Black man. All of this led to Pinkard being inducted into the Songwriter Hall of Fame as well as the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame after his death in 1962.
After a successful career in New York City, singer Ann Baker married Charleston restauranteur Delaney “Wag” Wagner and moved to West Virginia’s Capitol City in the late 1940s. Baker was a wonderful vocalist who first came into the public eye after being hired by the great Louis Armstrong in the early 1940s, and she would go on to sing with greats such as Lionel Hampton, Count Basie and Billy Eckstine.
While in Eckstine’s group, Baker was backed up by a mind-boggling array of band mates and future legends such as Charlie “Bird” Parker, Dexter Gordon, Miles Davis, Art Blakey and Dizzy Gillespie. After relocating to Charleston, she held court there for the rest of her life, where she became known as Charleston’s First Lady of Jazz.
Don Redman, of Piedmont, West Virginia, was known as a top-of-the-line musician who had a knack for writing arrangements for big bands. The sax player is also credited for doing scat singing on a recording in 1924, before Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald made the technique famous years later. After the big band era died out at the end of the 1940s, Redman became singer Pearl Bailey’s music director.
On the blues side, Huntington is the host of the Diamond Teeth Mary Blues Festival each summer. Known as Mary McClain, who lived here in Cabell County, Mary was the sister of blues legend Bessie Smith. Living a long life of 98, she performed for many generations throughout her later years.
If you have heard of guitar mega-legend Jimi Hendrix, then you have heard of the Wheeling-born bass player Billy Cox. After Hendrix achieved fame with his band The Experience in 1966, he would branch out into funkier waters with his group Band of Gypsies, which featured drummer Buddy Miles and Cox on bass.
Cox had met Hendrix earlier in the U.S. Army and the friends reunited to make great rock music together. Cox appears with Hendrix on the Band of Gypsies live album and also held down the bass chair when Hendrix played at the Woodstock Music Festival in 1969.
Other Black artists that you can learn about in the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame include Bob Thompson, John Ellison, Vann Walls, Claude Jeter and the Swan Silvertones, Ada ‘Bricktop’ Smith, Ethel Caffie-Austin and more.
On June 3, the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame will induct a new class, including jazz and soul organist Winston Walls (Charleston) along with Calvin Simon (Beckley) and Fuzzy Haskins (Elkins), both of whom were founding members of Parliament-Funkadelic band and were also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. More information can be found at www.wvmusichalloffame.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.