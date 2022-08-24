HAMLIN, W.Va. — There’s a large pot of federal money available to replace diesel buses with electric ones, and Lincoln County may be taking a small portion.
Transportation Director Peggy Stone proposed the idea to the Lincoln County Board of Education during a 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday at the Lincoln County Schools central offices in Hamlin.
With funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Environmental Protection Agency’s new Clean School Bus Program provides $5 billion over the next five years (FY 2022-2026) to replace existing school buses with zero-emission and low-emission models.
EPA is offering $500 million through the 2022 Clean School Bus Rebates for zero-emission and low-emission school bus rebates as the first funding opportunity.
Stone said the program provides up to $375,000 funding for each bus, plus funding for charging stations.
The buses have a range of around 140 miles.
“There are counties in Virginia that have all-electric fleets and they have worked well,” Stone said.
Board President David Bell said he believes electric buses could work on certain routes, but there are many long, rural routes that could span 140 miles rather quickly.
“You would have to watch where you send the buses,” Stone agreed.
The buses have adequate power and contain no fluids other than the antifreeze that runs the environmental systems, Stone said.
The county’s maintenance technicians would need some specialized training to work on the buses, as would local emergency responders, who would need to be familiar with the buses electrical system when responding to an emergency.
The benefits of electric school buses include zero tailpipe pollution, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions compared to diesel school buses.
Electric buses would also mean reduced maintenance costs. There would be less brake wear due to regenerative braking and no engine or exhaust system maintenance. There is also potential for reduced fuel costs compared to diesel depending on electricity costs, according to the EPA.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.