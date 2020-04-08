LINDA C. HEDRICK passed away peacefully April 4, 2020, into the arms of the Lord that she loved. She was born April 21, 1941, in Ironton, Ohio, to George W. Rice and Zoma M. Rice, who preceded her in death. Left to mourn her passing is her husband, Lee Hedrick. They would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in June. Her daughter, Kelly Hedrick, who loved her more than words can say. Her son, Kevin Hedrick (Kandy Hedrick), her baby, that she loved very much and who loved her back just as much. Her grandson, Hunter Hedrick, that she was so very proud of. She hated that she could not go to his ball games due to her physical limitations. She loved him so much. Her many friends, some of which she spoke to every day: Jo Ann, Barbara, Jane, Clara Ann and Joan. There are too many to name. Because of COVID-19, my mother doesn’t get the visitation or funeral for her family and friends to be together in remembrance of her. This is my eulogy to my mom. My mother didn’t have a conventional “career;” as she put it, “my job is taking care of you all,” and she did an excellent job. I always wanted to be like her: loving, kind, gentle, friendly, forgiving. Her family was her whole life. My cousin, Michael, as a child would come to see her every day for a hug. She loved flowers, spring, sunshine, to sit on the porch as it rained. She sacrificed having new clothes when we were little so that we could have new clothes. Once we grew up she loved to shop and have nice clothes. She loved her “bling.” She loved to eat lunch after church with her friends. She pushed my brother and me to be good people and productive members of society. When I was sad or upset, there were always hugs and words to soothe me. I’m a nurse because she wanted me to be one; I didn’t want to. For my first clinical, I had to go to a nursing home and it horrified me, so I went home; I told her I wasn’t going to do it. She told me that I most definitely was going to and made me go back. We loved to shop and had many adventures. She always talked about a trip we took to Florida where we made no plans, just stopped and shopped the whole way down and back. She hated that her legs kept her from being able to do these things. She made me so strong, told me to never rely on anyone else to take care of me, and that has served me well. I will miss her great cooking, her sweet tea, seeing her every day, doing her hair and most of all hearing her sweet voice. She had a foster baby granddaughter that she loved so much and never got over having her leave us. I am sure that I will remember something later that I wanted to say about my mom as there is too much to put into words. She loved large. I will go on because I know that my mom expects me to, but it will be difficult because my heart has been ripped from my chest. She told me recently that she would ask God to take her before He would take any of us. That was my mom. Totally unselfish. I love you, Mom, and I will miss you always. Kelly. A graveside service for the family will be on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Boyd County Animal Shelter, First United Methodist Church of Catlettsburg or the charity of your choice. Neal-Kilgore and Collier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
LINDA C. HEDRICK
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.