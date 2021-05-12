BOONE COUNTY — Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College recognized several employees at its fourth annual Governance Day on April 30.
Boone County resident Joe Linville, who serves as director of Facilities and Campus Operations for the Logan, Williamson, Boone, Lincoln, and Wyoming/McDowell campuses, received the employee of the year award at the event.
Southern President Dr. Pamela Alderman says Linville’s contribution during this difficult year has been significant.
“He oversaw the COVID testing and vaccinations on our campuses,” Alderman said in a news release. “Through his efforts, we were able to fully vaccinate 55 to 60% of our employees, allied health and nursing students.”
Alderman went on to say, “Joe is consistent and always willing to work with and accommodate. We are lucky to have him.”
Two faculty members and two staff members were also recognized with awards.
Alderman called this year’s Savas Kostas Awards for Excellence recipients more than deserving. “These employees go above and beyond and I couldn’t be more proud to recognize them in this way.”
Certificates and a monetary award were given to Jennifer Dove, who serves as administrative assistant to the president; Controller Adrian May; Rick Thompson, who is professor of Computer Information Technology; and Misha Herndon, the coordinator of the Surgical Technology Program.
The awards are given in recognition for significant contributions to the college, the community, and to improve education in southern West Virginia. The awards are presented each year in memory of George Kostas.