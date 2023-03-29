The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Boone County Commission met on March 21. Pictured is Commissioner Jacob Messer, Ed.D.

 Matthew Britton | Coal Valley News

MADISON — During the Boone County Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting on March 21, Danville Lions Club’s request for its last $10,000 needed toward a new food concession trailer passed by a 2-1 vote.

The new trailer will aide the Danville Lions Club in its fundraiser efforts.

