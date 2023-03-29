MADISON — During the Boone County Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting on March 21, Danville Lions Club’s request for its last $10,000 needed toward a new food concession trailer passed by a 2-1 vote.
The new trailer will aide the Danville Lions Club in its fundraiser efforts.
The Lions Club has raised around $20,000 since originally requesting funding in August of last year, and it needs approximately $9,000 to complete the purchase totaling $40,459.94.
Commission President Brett Kuhn and Jacob Messer, Ed.D., voted in favor of the request, as Commissioner Jeff Petry voted against the motion, citing concerns of improperly using ARP funds on the project.
“Like I said last meeting, nothing against the Lions Club, nothing against the services they provide towards our communities,” said Petry. “I would feel better if we used reallocated coal money or a different funding source for that, due to the fact of the true guidelines and stipulations for what the ARP money is for,” added Petry.
Additionally during the meeting, the commission approved a request to donate $5,000 to the Boone County Fire School from their general fund.
The Boone County Fire School is a previously annual event that’s set to return for the first time in 11 years. The commission’s donation will help in paying for supplies and instructors at the event.
Hundreds of people from Boone County and surrounding areas are expected to participate at the event taking place at Scott High School on July 28-30.
President Kuhn agreed during the meeting to serve on the event’s committee alongside local firefighters.
“I would be more than happy to do that,” said Kuhn.
In other county news:
The commission approved a request from County Clerk Roger Toney to allow courthouse employees to donate annual or sick leave days to an employee who is recovering from a medical procedure, but will soon run out of days.
The commission approved a request from the Mayor of Sylvester Harvey Ferrell, to allow county maintenance workers to help with the installation of a two-sided sign in the town later this spring and summer.
The commission approved Mr. Asphalt’s bid of $53,705 for the paving of the parking lot at the Boone County Courthouse. It was the lowest of the two bids by $8,295, and the project is expected to be finished prior to the West Virginia Coal Festival, which starts in June.
You can reach Matthew Britton @mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on twitter @mbrittonhdmedia.
