When Dr. Philip Hatfield discovered the wartime correspondence of Capt. John Valley Young in West Virginia’s state archives in 2010, he knew he had chanced upon a story that needed to be told.
It was the true story of a West Virginian who lived on the Putnam County side of Coal Mountain, near Coalsmouth (modern St. Albans), who demonstrated admirable bravery during the Civil War. Bravery so remarkable that life itself was no obstacle.
Hatfield, a Hurricane native and avid local historian, hoped that a tale he spun about Captain Young would inspire his community.
“This story is important because it is about staying true to a moral conviction and having the courage to sacrifice everything for your beliefs. That is timeless,” Hatfield asserts.
For the next 10 years, Hatfield painstakingly collected and transcribed letters by and to Captain Young, diaries of both Young and his daughter Sarah, and soldier accounts from Young’s company.
While compiling these artifacts, he also published four other books and many scholarly articles on his favorite topic: Civil War history in West Virginia and North Carolina. But Captain John Young was never far from his thoughts.
“Because Captain John Young was from Putnam County, which is my home, it was easy to identify with him as a real person,” Hatfield says.
Though Young lived in a region dominated by Southern sympathizers, he found the courage to raise up a company of Union volunteers.
That put a target on his back.
“Young’s family was exposed to countless guerilla raids and harassment from Confederates and Southern supporters,” Hatfield explains.
“The Civil War in West Virginia was very bitter and malevolent because it was personal; the soldiers on both sides often knew each other and their families.”
The courage Young had to stick to his unpopular convictions, regardless of the consequences, captivated Hatfield.
“Captain Young was adamantly opposed to slavery and he firmly believed in preserving the Union above all else, even if it cost him everything,” Hatfield marvels.
It is no wonder that the title of Hatfield’s book, 10 years in the making, emphasizes Young’s sacrifice: “Sacrifice All for the Union: The Civil War Experiences of John Valley Young and His Family.”
Despite the tediousness of the historical research, Hatfield, who double-majored in history and psychology at the University of Charleston, recognized the significance of his work.
“The most satisfying part of this whole experience is knowing that we have preserved an otherwise forgotten part of West Virginia history for not only present, but future generations, as well,” Hatfield affirms.
If not for Hatfield’s new book, details about Capt. John Young’s heroism might have faded into oblivion. Like the fact that this preacher-farmer-turned-military-captain led men into some of the bloodiest battles of the Civil War. Or the fact that he survived personal attacks at home and gunfire abroad to die from tuberculosis just two years after the war ended.
Hatfield hopes that his book raises awareness of this Mountain State hero. And he hopes that we all learn from the mistakes made in the past.
“Writing history books allows me to not only learn things myself, but also to teach and tell the stories to help others learn from the past also. People in the past grappled with problems similar to ours, and we can learn from their mistakes. It is essential to our culture that we grasp that process.”
Thus Hatfield, who earned a master’s in psychology from Marshall and a doctorate in psychology from Fielding University, continues writing historical books like “Sacrifice All for the Union” — so West Virginians can be confronted with our past in order to inform our present.
Hatfield’s mission is not complete now that he has told Captain John Young’s story. Other historical accounts have also captivated him, and he is currently working on telling those stories in book form.
One on the Civil War in Putnam County, to be released within the next year. Another on the regimental history of the 13th West Virginia Volunteer Infantry. And a third about Union troops from West Virginia in the final campaigns of the Civil War.
Hatfield’s solitary ten-year pursuit of Captain John Young’s story is over. Now he hopes that his Putnam County neighbors will join him in keeping alive the memory of a valiant local hero.
If you would like to purchase a copy of “Sacrifice All for the Union: The Civil War Experiences of John Valley Young and His Family,” you can do so on Amazon or through 35th Star Publishing’s website.
If you would like to attend the book-release event in August, watch for updates on 35th Star Publishing’s Facebook page. Other titles by Dr. Philip Hatfield include “The Battle of Hurricane Bridge”; “The Other Feud: William ‘Devil Anse’ Hatfield in the Civil War”; “The Rowan Rifle Guards: A History of Company K, 4th North Carolina State Troops 1857-1865”; and “How the North Carolina Militia Helped Start the Civil War.”