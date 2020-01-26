TEN PIN HONOR ROLL
Strike Zone Bowling Center
Men’s 225+ Games/625+ Series
Twi-Light Zone: Wes Toney 264-269-299-832, Kyle Arthur 255-243-698, Chris Wells 265-258-693, Billy Conley 233-674, Rod Chapman 226-227-662, Rob Bellotte Jr. 254-662, Jay Roberts 234-228-654, Greg Nolan 247-649, Jeff Wiseman 632, Jim Hinkle 236-626, Robert Grant 258, Ryan Nolan 248, Chris Albright 247, Alex Spaulding 242, Darrell Spurlock 233.
Storm Eastern Heights Men’s: Kyle Arthur 250-235-701, Darren Dusenbery 230-253-695, Justin Adkins 259-692, T.J. Boyce 227-239-690, Chad Cartmell 257-674, Chris Priode 230-674, Marc Mullins 268-667, Jeff Wiseman 234-225-662, Kevin Malone 237-655, Lee Sullivan 237-235-654, Chris Jarvis 226-265-647, Brian Slash 234-227-644, Jim Hinkle 643, Collis Blake 234-228-642, Tim Boyd 226-634, Jason Skeens 632, Kenny Mathews 243-631, Darin Paschal 277-626, Kevin McWhorter 247, Daniel Holloway 246, H.S. King 246, Sam Hobbs 237, Donald Bates 237, Greg Napier 234, Joey Johnson 234, George Madison 233, Scottie Chapman 226, Kevin Vickers 226.
Proctorville Dairy Queen: Brian Fite 227-243-289-759, Jeff Nance 257-235-708, Darren Dusenbery 247-234-684, Kyle Arthur 235-226-674, Rob Grant 234-650, Scotty Chapman 266-640, Charlie Stanley 236-637, Matt Leadmon 241, Luke Smith 234, Russ Gothan 227.
Jacks & Jills Industrial Management: David Allen 248-272-725, Kevin Malone 235-297-724, Bradley Hager 234-266-721, Jim Hinkle 268-704, Jason Green 225-259-692, Brian Fite 279-688, John David 256-686, Channing Keyser 226-236-685, Ryan Bleyle 241-652, Hal White 642, George Madison 257-627, Bill Trimble 233-626, Greg Napier 626, Phil Stapleon Jr. 245, Kenny Mathews 244, Chris Foltz 244, Mike Mann 236, Brent Asbury 232, Ed Bleyle 235-225.
Texas Roadhouse: Kyle Arthur 269-278-771, Kevin Malone 279-234-234-747, Luke Smith 235-248-257-740, O.C. Tackett 255-256-725, Matt Leadmon 257-234-225-716, Kyle McComas 258-236-689, Chase Arthur 257-689, Fred Miller 247-678, Rob Bellotte Jr. 279-666, Bob Theuring 256-661, Trevor Cremeans 235-653, Jason Green 226-652, Chris Wells 228-233-648, Rob Grant 256-226-647, Jeep Lewis 225-647, Billy Conley 236-640, James Duley 225-639, Marc Mullins 247-636, Harley Cremeans 631, Kirk Vanhoose 258-628, Nick Matheny 268, Dave Ellis 244, Tony Wooding 238, Rich Staggs 237, Ronnie Henry 225.
Women’s 200+ Games/600+ Series
Twi-Light Zone: Tammy Wells 275-204-664, Nora Ball 213-238-638, Melia Toney 226, Alicia Adkins 225, Alice Sprague 203, Tina Hall 200.
Proctorville Dairy Queen: Karen Fischer 257-204-658, Brenda Arthur 223, Sarah Corbett 217.
Jacks & Jills Industrial Management: Alicia Adkins 246-207-640, Nora Ball 204-228-604, Deb Deem 223, Maegan Simpkins 215, Trish Ross 213, Tammy Wells 206.
Texas Roadhouse: Tammy Wells 279-202-208-689, Dawn Turner 259-239-680, Evie Whaley 249, Karen Fischer 247, Kim Cremeans 219, Christy McCoy 213-205, Tina Hall 213, Samantha Feidak 203, Tessa Simmons 200.
Sparetimers: Aleesha Adkins 213-214-608, Becky Shepherd 225.
Seniors
Henson-Kitchen Mortuary: K.W. Leadmon 211-258-663, Steve Dennison 209-259-641, Hal White 233-209-616, Breeze Hale 200-203-210-613, Dave Ball 207-204-607, Everett Riffle 213-220-606, Tom Castle 204-226-603, Richard Kipp 232, Dan Patrick 220-212, Jack Simmons 217, John Zimmerman 215-215, Harley Cremeans 214, Fred Huff 212, Mickey Plymale 211, Thomas Dayhoff 210, Bob Beckett 210, Clark Rogers 203, Jack Tabor 203, Randy McKenzie 202, Howard Meadows 202.
American Legion Post 93: Kevin Malone 300-253-248-801, Gene Hiroskey 206-246-635, Mike Combs 226-226-635, Joe Thompson 247-208-628, Jack Simmons 204, Larry Wellman 202.
Wallace Funeral Home: Jeep Lewis 245-255-679, Bob Beckett 202-202-268-672, Everett Riffle 223-211-204-638, Mike Prater 213-238-631, Jerry Merryweather 224-607, Kim Cremeans 204-227-602, Jim Whaley 227, Gary Robson 223, Kathy Adkins 219, Howard Meadows 216-200, K.W. Leadmon 214, Ralph Ackerman 214, Breeze Hale 212-202, Ken Oxley 211-203, Harley Cremeans 211, Troy Bell 209, Paul Kipp 206, Thomas Dayhoff 205, Richard Kipp 203.
Aloha Friday: Steve Dennison 237-258-234-729, John David 201-224-231-656, Richard Kipp 257-233-651, Jack Simmons 229-209-633, Thomas Dayhoff 234-204-631, Roger Meadows 247-213-630, Mike Combs 224-621, Mike Prater 205-219-617, Robert Newlin 242-222-615, George Madison 205-201-206-612, Everett Riffle 216-205-606, Ron Shackelford 241, Linda Lafon 222, Dave Walsh 221, Gary Lafon 205, Frank Anderson 203, John Zimmerman 203, David Ball 203, Clara David 200.
STRIKE ZONE BOWLING CENTER
Juniors
Casey Lusk 265-229-201-695, Sean Tabor 189-201-214-604, Mark Tabor 198-145-207, Kennedy Shoults 168-235-113, Sam Clay 159-161-191, Jamison Lauder 150-143-186, Trenton Fuller 206-134-179, Michael Pruitt 185-176-189, Allie Miles 180-210-180, Ben Fischer 177-179-176, Daniel Maue 143-177-178, Bella Deller 143-169-201, Ben Floyd 124-129-130, Dakota Stover 124-128-114, Kyle Stover 123-130-131, Chase Crawford 116-90-95, Macie Caldwell 74-57-50, Cole Long 107-115-124, Thomas Ross 120-101-107, Andrew James 102-103-107, Charlie Norris 99-93-88, Maddock Merritt 99-152-107, Jaclynn Short 119-93-83, Roger Short 103-105-91, Daisy Singley 57-81-79, Tyson Cremeans 79-110-94, Andrew Vanhoose 81-109-146, Dillon Caldwell 110-121-75, Alexander King 82-86-116, Christian Carpenter 154-130-145, Jake Simmons 98-98-138, Uyeni Pham 79-56-63, Jonathan Walker 141-125-138, Alexis Turner 132-104-97, Lane Turner 97-100-114, Hannah Floyd 92-91-101, Jonathan Schroeder 98-115-77, Brock Osborn 73-100-109, Wesley Ball 124-136-95, Will Shaffer 74-67-87, Jake Maue 113-128-155, Braylen Thompson 91-89-57, Lily Thompsom 37-50-39, Rachel Swann 96-134-119, Jodi Kennedy 139-112-121, Aiden Blinn 121-98-125, Ethan Rardon 131-144-122.
Pee Wees
Aidyn Short 71, Nicholas Korach 84, Deonta Blake 79, Grayson Dusenbery 80, Connor Stiffler 67, Ryan Burns 83, Corbin McComas 84, Alex Taylor 85, Angel Hastings 67, Bella Swann 77, Sophia Finley 66, Corbin Merritt 63.