TEN PIN HONOR ROLL

Strike Zone Bowling Center

Men's 225+ Games/625+ Series

Twi-Light Zone: Trevor Lewis 279-227-730, Ronald Mays 255-261-727, Terry Hinkle 257-268-704, 256-265-707; Rod Chapman 245-234-694, 233; Robert Grant 257-234-685, 256; Steve Dennison 236-682, Kyle Arthur 233-266-680, 277-244-687; Rob Bellotte Jr. 225-225-674, 227; Darrell Spurlock 238-229-672, Joey Johnson 257-660, Bob Theuring 234-232-660, Wes Toney 231-645, 268-708; Jim Hinkle 129-630, 256-665; Eddie Floyd 267, Dennis Ball 258, Alex Spaulding 235, Adam Cyfers 235, Jerry Eddy 235, Ricky Hamlin 233.

Storm Eastern Heights Men's: Tim Fife 244-230-677, Kyle Arthur 246-255-662, Greg Napier 245-656, Steve Dennison 246-648, Chad Cartmell 257-645, Chris Priode 255-637, Rod Chapman 633, Jeff Wiseman 221-223-629, Justin Adkins 247, Jason Skeens 246, Chris Jarvis 234, Lee Sullivan 228, Kevin Malone 227, Joey Johnson 226.

Proctorville Dairy Queen: Kyle Arthur 258-258-692, Brad Simpkins 248-672, Luke Smith 227-246-671, Jason Skeens 247-234-646, Roy Nance 232.

Jacks & Jills Industrial Management: Kevin Malone 257-258-732, David Allen 247-254-676, Brad Simpkins 236-671, Brian Fite 231-651, Phil Stapleton Jr. 226-643, Collis Blake 225-640, Kenny Mathews 634, Jim Hinkle 237-633, Lee Hagley 258-235-631, Daryl Riggs 244-626, Ramone Tate 244, John David 236, Ryan Bleyle 234, Mike Mann 226.

Texas Roadhouse: Bo Simmons 254-244-715, Collis Blake 248-237-236-721, Chad Cartmell 238-225-687, Joe McCoy 268-685, Don Freeman 237-258-663, Chase Arthur 236-237-656, Dave Ellis 244-226-655, Rob Bellotte Jr. 654, Bob Theuring 268-653, Kirk Vanhoose 243, Zach Long 234, O.C. Tackett 233, James Duley 233, Kyle McComas 227.

Women's 200+ Games/600+ Series

Twi-Light Zone: Tammy Wells 210-234-641, 225; Nora Ball 206-234-622, 200; Melia Toney 203-213-203-616, 234-211-628; Alicia Adkins 230, Angie Eddy 219, Kodi Ball 208.

Proctorville Dairy Queen: Nora Ball 233-214, Michelle Lusk 229, Karen Fischer 226.

Jacks & Jills Industrial Management: Alicia Adkins 242.

Texas Roadhouse: Dawn Turner 224-243-217-684, Evie Whaley 236, Kayla Singley 210.

Seniors

Henson-Kitchen Mortuary: Steve Dennison 226-211-247-684, Dick Evans 242, Paul Kipp 225-205, Dan Patrick 212-201, Larry Wellman 211, Gary Daniels 209, Barbara Rogers 205, Jasper Gilkerson 204, K.W. Leadmon 201.

American Legion Post 93: Kevin Malone 206-210-215-631, Gene Hiroskey 225-225-631, Jack Simmons 219-603, Janet Watts 233, Frank Anderson 223, Randy Coffman 212, Jim Pratt 201.

Wallace Funeral Home: K.W. Leadmon 245-205-643, Jerry Losh 217-202, Jim Whaley 206, Tom Nimmo 202.

Aloha Friday: John David 236-247-645, Ron Shackelford 218, Gary Lafon 213, Jack Simmons 212, Mike Combs 210, George Madison 205, Mike Prater 200, Thomas Dayhoff 200.

