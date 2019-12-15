Billy Chaffin II recently was recognized as one of West Virginia’s Outstanding Democrats of the Year. He was selected by local county leaders for his hard work and dedication to the Democratic Party in Cabell County.
Chaffin received the honor from Democrats, including U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, assembled at the Roosevelt-Kennedy Dinner in Charleston last month.
According to Karen Coria, a Putnam County Democratic leader and coordinator of the 34th annual awards ceremony, the award was established to recognize local party officials and volunteers who Democratic leaders feel have contributed most to the party’s efforts.
“Our goal is to recognize these special people who have distinguished themselves by contributing to our society, by working within the framework of our democracy and political party system,” Coria said in a news release.
Joining Manchin and Coria in acknowledging Chaffin’s accomplishments were State Treasurer John Perdue, State Executive Committee Chair Belinda Biafore and U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.
“The efforts of the honoree demonstrates the importance of the work of every individual in affecting the outcome of local, state and national races. These people are the truly effective party workers,” Coria said.