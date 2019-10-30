On Monday, Oct. 21, the Scott Teays Lions Club and the Winfield Lions met in a joint dinner meeting to welcome District Governor Bill Syphers to their meeting and the area.
Syphers is a member of the Wheeling Island Lions Club.
Following his motivational talk to the members present, he installed two new members to the Scott Teays Lions Club. Jill Sergent and Angela Turkelson, both teachers at Hurricane High School, are now officially members of Lions Clubs International. Both are active as advisers to the Hurricane High School Leo Club, which has about 50 members and is very active in community service projects.
Lion Tom Owen, a relatively new Lion himself, sponsored the new Lions and told them about the Leo organization because he thought they might be interested. Lion Tom became acquainted with Lion Jill when the Lions club sponsored a student to attend Camp Horseshoe, a Leadership camp, in Tucker County. The Winfield and Scott Teays Lions Clubs are the only Lions clubs remaining in Putnam County.There are no clubs on the north side of the river. At one time, there were three. The Winfield and Scott Teays clubs provide Lions services, such as eye exams and glasses, there.