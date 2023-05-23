Attendees Emily Click, right, and her daughter Avery Click, 12, spend the afternoon together during a crosswalk painting event presented by art-based nonprofit Third and Center on Sunday in downtown Ironton.
Brent Ervin, of Ironton, left, paints while speaking with his son Tyler Ervin, 12, during a crosswalk painting event presented by art-based nonprofit Third and Center on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in downtown Ironton.
Rygar Jackson, 6, of Coal Grove, paints the crosswalk at the intersection of Third Street and Center Street during an event presented by art-based nonprofit Third and Center on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in downtown Ironton.
