LOGAN COLLINS, currently of Cookeville, Tennessee, departed from this life on June 22, 2020. Logan was born June 19, 1971 to the late Annabell Collins in Sandy Hook, Kentucky. Logan was a vivacious, helping, and caring soul who took pride in aiding any person in need. As a young man Logan entered the workforce learning numerous skills and trades. Of those trades, he had a love and passion for coal mining the most. He spent countless hours mining the coalfields of Kentucky and West Virginia and did so proudly. Logan appreciated the beauty of American muscle cars and spent his spare time tinkering in the garage. Logan was a loving father to three beautiful children, Logan Ryan, Kaleb Michael, and Kaylee Marie, all of which were his pride and joy. Logan lived life anticipating what each day would bring. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with family and loved ones, and cruising on his beloved motorcycle. Logan was a loving husband to his soul mate, Kelly Marie Collins; a protector of his eldest son, Logan Ryan Collins; a blessing to his children, Kaleb Michael Hummel and Kaylee Marie Collins; and a best friend to his dog companion, Harley Jo Collins. Logan leaves behind a host of family and friends who he held dear to his heart including his brother, David Collins; nephews, James and George Collins; niece, Tiffany Dotson; special cousin, Ruley “Bub” Adkins; best friend, Haven “Boyd” Charles; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, family members and friends. The memorial service will be held at Gospel Revelation Tabernacle Church of Burnwell, Kentucky on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 5 p.m. In lieu of pallbearers the family would like to acknowledge the following honorary mentions: mentor and teacher, Benny Young; close friends, Randy Stanley, Marvin and Betty Francis, Kimberly Brock; and special brother-in-law, Xavier Webb. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.
