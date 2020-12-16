LOGAN, W.Va. — With extra income from the municipal home rule program, the Logan City Council recently approved a budget adjustment to give several city employees a raise.
Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti said the city received its first quarterly check from home rule in October for over $200,000. After gaining approval on Nov. 20, 2019, the city officially joined the program in its new fiscal year on July 1.
With the new revenue coming in, Nolletti and city council held a special workshop with accountant Jeff Vallet on Thursday, Dec. 3, to discuss the possibility of giving a raise to many of the city’s employees. At the council’s regular session Tuesday, Dec. 8, Vallet presented a budget adjustment of $286,497, which will give a raise to various city employees effective on the first pay period in January.
Giving employees a raise was one of several goals the city had when they initially pursued home rule, Nolletti said. Other goals include demolition projects and police and fire pensions.
The raises range anywhere from 50 cents to $2 per hour for hourly employees, depending on factors such as years of service and current pay. City employees of the fire, police, street and garbage departments will receive the raises.
Employees of the water department and sanitary board will not receive any raises right now because they are their own entity operating under the city umbrella, Nolletti said. New hires are also not receiving a raise just yet.
“Some of them have been with us a long time, and they’ve stayed with us, and some of them don’t make very much money,” Nolletti said. “The benefits are pretty good, but their actual take-home pay has not been great, and we’re just really proud that we’re finally able to compensate them a little bit more than what we have been. I’d say it’s been probably five years since we’ve been able to give them a raise and, hopefully, this won’t be the last.”
A conservative estimate of the extra revenue the city expects to receive from home rule over an entire fiscal year is $940,000. Nolletti said that number could be more or less, especially so this year in the COVID-19 pandemic.