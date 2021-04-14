The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — The Logan County Sheriff’s Department has posted a job advertisement for a victim service coordinator.

The position belongs to a unit that will provide services to crime victims in Logan County. The coordinator is both a liaison for law enforcement, crime victims, MOU partners and the court system.

Duties include:

  • Honor the Memorandum of Understanding
  • Assist victims with obtaining civil order
  • Assist victims with all judicial hearings
  • Assist law enforcement with any interviewing process
  • Assist law enforcement with on-scene actions
  • Prepare all reports in a timely manner
  • Participate as a member of any Task Force to represent the LCSD
  • Attend any trainings either local or out of state
  • Be in an on-call status
  • Be willing to speak in public
  • Be willing to listen, learn, and assist any crime victim in Logan County

Other duties could/will be assigned by supervisor.

Qualifications required include:

  • Associate’s degree in criminal justice or related field or relevant work experience
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Valid driver’s license
  • Accountability
  • Trustworthy

Applications can be picked up and returned at the LCSD at 300 Stratton St. Room 209 of the Logan County Courthouse, between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Thursday, April 15. All applications must be returned by 4:30 p.m. April 30.

