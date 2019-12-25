LOGAN — Plans to establish the city of Logan’s own independent convention and visitors bureau were discussed at the Thursday, Dec. 19, meeting of Logan City Council. Mayor Serafino Nolletti said the project is something that the city has been working on for a couple of years.
Logan City Clerk Amber Miller said she has called around the state, “working to find the most applicable by-laws for what we were wanting to do, and in line with a CVB that I was familiar with through the Municipal League.
“It is very common for a municipality to have their own CVB,” she added, mentioning other southern West Virginia communities that have their own convention and visitors bureau, such as the Mingo County town of Delbarton.
Miller said she has worked with the West Virginia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus, as well as the state tourism department and secretary of state’s office. Plans are for Logan City Hall to serve as the new agency’s location and for Miller to serve as the director.
“There’s just a lot to this,” Miller added, including “getting your accreditation as a 501” nonprofit organization. “You have to have your own website, have your office established, things like that.” The Logan City Council discussed the proposed by-laws in order to move ahead with a first reading on the plan in January, a second reading in February and have their own CVB established by March 2020.
Nolletti said the new convention and visitors bureau would “be another huge plus for us and our town.”
Miller stressed that the move is not based on any problem with Logan County’s existing Hatfield-McCoy Visitors Bureau.
“We feel like do so much activity and tourism on our own, that we want to have the ability in place to use our funds to promote that,” she said.
Logan currently receives revenue from the two hotels in town based on the number of guests each has and splits that with the county CVB, sending them approximately $40,000 per year. By having the city’s own convention and visitors bureau, they would be able to keep that money and focus it promoting on the city’s own attractions, including Shawnee Island, activity around the Guyandotte River and the several festivals Logan hosts annually.
Miller noted that Bridgeport’s marketing plan is the most attractive to her, saying she likes how they promote their city, and that they are a Fairs and Festivals community like Logan.
Nolletti said that all of the expenses involved would come out of the tourism revenue to be kept by the city. To establish their new visitors bureau, the city must first have an office location, signage, a website, a dedicated phone number and promotional material, as well as pay a salary for the CVB’s director.
“You have to have everything lined up and then establish the bureau,” Miller said.