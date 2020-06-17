LOGAN, W.Va. — The city of Logan plans to hold its annual West Virginia Freedom Festival in 2020 after all.
City leaders made the late decision to give a green light to the festival June 4 following Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement that fairs and festivals in the state may resume July 1. The festival, which will now be held from July 1-4 instead of the original planned dates of June 24-27, will be one of the first in the state after a series of cancellations due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Due to a shortened planning and booking period, as well as less available funding this year as a result of the pandemic, this year’s festival will be somewhat scaled back from previous years.
According to Mayor Serafino Nolletti, the festival will not include wrestling or a second stage at the DMV/First Christian Church lot, and there will likely be only one ground attraction as opposed to two or three. The festival will still include live music entertainment, food and drink vendors and the carnival provided by Gambill Amusements Co.
Additionally, the annual fireworks display will be set off the night of July 4. Nolletti said he understands any reservations people may have about attending the festival, and encourages they take precautions as they see fit.
“If people feel uncomfortable about coming out, if they don’t want to come, that’s left up to the individual,” Nolletti said. “If they want to come and they feel more comfortable wearing a face mask, we encourage that. It’s not mandatory.”
A full schedule of events for the 2020 Freedom Festival has not yet been released.