Editor’s note: This is the 482nd in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
Wildwood, New Jersey, has been the home of the National Marbles Tournament for decades. The tournament was founded in 1922 and over the years has provided thousands of dollars in college scholarships to the national champions and winners of the sportsmanship award for their professional skills in the rings at the historic boardwalk’s Ringer Stadium every summer.
More than 1,200 games are played over the four-day tournament among a backdrop of Ferris wheels and rollercoasters. Champion Mibsters (marble shooters) from local tournaments around the United States compete in the big show with families and fans cheering on their support.
The tournament’s archives list five national champions from Huntington.
In 1940, James Music won a regional tourney in Huntington, sponsored by The Herald-Dispatch. That enabled him to compete in the national tournament in New Jersey, where he was crowned that year’s champion. Music’s hometown is listed in the tournament’s archives as Huntington, but actually he hailed from East Point, a small town in Eastern Kentucky.
Two years later, in 1942, Charles Mott from Huntington was the national champ. In 1949, Huntington’s George Wentz was the big winner. The years 1953 and 1954 saw back-to-back wins by Huntington contestants. In 1953, the national champ was Jerry Roy and the following year it was it was Bob Hickman.
Back in the day, the annual marbles tournament was reported in the sports pages of the nation’s newspapers. Thus it was that in 1953, Herald-Dispatch sportswriter Fred Burns accompanied young Jerry Roy to Wildwood and gave readers a detailed report of his victory there.
“The new champion was a favorite with the fans and had picked up the nickname of ‘Jughead,’” Burns wrote. “Then after the way he set records and literally knocked his opponents out with his sensational play, they started calling him ‘Killer Roy.’”
