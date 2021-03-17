Approximately 500 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on March 12 at the Madison Civic Center. The initiative is sponsored by Boone Memorial Hospital, Southern West Virginia Health System, Family Care Health Center, The Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Boone County Emergency Management and more.
Madison Civic Center hosts vaccinations
Approximately 500 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on March 12 at the Madison Civic Center. The initiative is sponsored by Boone Memorial Hospital, Southern West Virginia Health System, Family Care Health Center, The Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Boone County Emergency Management and more.
