mikel becomes mascot.jpg

Mikel Hager officially became the 69th WVU Mountaineer mascot on Saturday.

 Courtesy of Matt Sunday | WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Boone County has a reason to celebrate, as one of their own is set to represent the state as the West Virginia University Mountaineer mascot.

On March 4, Mikel Hager was officially named WVU’s Mountaineer for the 2023-2024 season.

