DANVILLE — A Julian man led police on a four-mile chase that ended in the town of Foster when he crashed his vehicle in a ditch and fled the scene, according to police reports.
Brent E. Hanselman Jr., 35, of Julian, was charged with felony fleeing, reckless driving, failure to maintain control, driving too fast for road conditions, domestic assault and disorderly conduct in relation to the incident.
After the Danville Police Department responded to a domestic dispute that had allegedly occurred inside Go-Mart in Danville, the defendant agreed to meet his wife at Magic Mart so he could retrieve his phone from her, according to police reports. Police accompanied the woman to the former Magic Mart parking lot to meet him so they could obtain a statement.
According to a criminal complaint prepared by Patrolman J Puckett, he and Patrolman EH Hamilton were staged at the lot waiting for the arrival of the defendant.
The report states that Hanselman was driving a white Kia Forte and pulled into the lot and then back out, and the officers then tried to initiate a traffic stop with lights and siren as the defendant led them on an approximate four-mile chase onto Route 3 and through the town of Foster.
The report states that Hanselman drove “very aggressively and ignored all traffic laws with speeds greater than 80 mph.”
The officers found the vehicle abandoned after it was crashed into the ditch of the opposite lane and Hanselman was not immediately located.
The defendant was later located, arrested and charged in relation to the incident. As of CVN print deadline, Hanselman was held at Southwestern Regional Jail with no bail.