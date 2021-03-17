DANVILLE — A Madison man is accused of leading Danville Police Chief Eddy Arthur on a chase that ended in apprehension, according to a report prepared by the arresting officer.
Robert Roy Bowe, 24, of West Madison, was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference in relation to an incident that occurred on Feb. 17.
The report states that the officer observed a man on a Hyosung motorcycle pull into Mall Road in Danville going “the wrong way.” When the officer attempted to stop the accused at the Save-A-Lot store with emergency lights and siren, the report states that the accused “yelled that he was stopping,” but instead fled toward Route 85. The accused then entered Route 85 “to flee toward U.S. 119” and ran two stoplights while passing vehicles on the wrong side of the road, the report states.
The report states that the defendant fled toward U.S. 119 and traveled south in the northbound lane and back into the city limits of Danville, where he was apprehended by the officer and arrested near Tri-Corn Road.
As of press time, Bowe was not held at Southwestern Regional Jail and bail information was unavailable.