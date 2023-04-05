HUNTINGTON — Marshall University and the Marshall University Alumni Association hosted the 84th annual Alumni Awards Banquet Saturday at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall.
Highlighting the list of more than a dozen honorees at the 2023 awards banquet were Bill Noe and Randi D. Ward as the recipients of the Marshall University Distinguished Alumnus and Alumna award.
Born in Ashland and raised in Huntington, Bill Noe is the chief aviation officer at Marshall. Noe, an accomplished pilot and business executive, is the former president and chief operations officer for NetJets, a global private jet company based in Columbus, Ohio. Before becoming chief aviation officer at Marshall, Noe served on the university’s board of governors. Marshall’s flight school is named in his honor.
Randi D. Ward is an educator, chancellor of World University of Leadership and Management, best-selling author, editor and entrepreneur. She graduated from Marshall in 1971 with a bachelor’s degree in language arts, setting forth her 37 years as an educator in West Virginia and Georgia.
In other categories, Randy Dunfee received the Distinguished Service to Marshall University award, Mendy Aluise received the Outstanding Community Achievement award and Christopher Taylor received the Young Alumnus award.
The MUAA Chapter of the Year award was a tie awarded to the Marshall University Alumni of the Mid-Ohio Valley and the Southern Coalfields Alumni and Big Green Chapter located in Parkersburg and Beckley, respectively.
Individual Awards of Distinction went to Sassa Wilkes (College of Arts and Media), Zach Meyers (College of Business), Lucianne Call (College of Education and Professional Development), Adam Weibel (College of Engineering and Computer Sciences), Denise Hogsett (College of Health Professions), Dr. Janine Janosky (College of Liberal Arts), Jody Ogle (College of Science), Dr. Robert J. Cure (Marshall University School of Medicine), and Dr. Sarah Dunaway (Marshall University School of Pharmacy).
Other honorees were Tia Wooding (Fran Jackson Scholarship), Jaedyn Harris (Janis Winkfield Scholarship) and Destinee Leggett (Nate Ruffin Scholarship).
The Marshall University Alumni Awards Banquet recognizes outstanding alumni, university supporters and students during an evening of celebration and reverence of the great things being accomplished by the Marshall University alumni community. For more information visit www.herdalum.com.
