HUNTINGTON — There was plenty of movement in national polls this week with several ranked battles.
However, Marshall’s football team was not part of that movement following its 51-10 win over UMass on Saturday.
The Herd remained at No. 16 in the Associated Press poll and No. 15 in the Amway Coaches Poll this week.
Marshall heads back into Conference USA action this week with a noon kickoff against Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
The game falls on the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Marshall plane crash, which killed all 75 persons aboard, including 37 members of the football team.
Marshall (6-0, 3-0 C-USA) is the last undefeated team within Conference USA and now one of only seven teams among those who have played six games or more this season.
That number changed this weekend after Notre Dame defeated then-No. 1 Clemson in double-overtime on Saturday.
Alabama retook the No. 1 spot in the polls, followed by Notre Dame, who jumped Ohio State after the Buckeyes’ win over Rutgers.
Clemson, who played without quarterback Trevor Lawrence (COVID-19), fell to No. 4 in the poll while Texas A&M came in at No. 5.
Florida’s win over Georgia moved the Gators to No. 6 while Cincinnati and BYU were Nos. 7 and 8 respectively. Miami came in at No. 9 while Indiana used a win over Michigan to move to No. 10.
Six Group of Five teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 this week.
Those teams include Cincinnati (No. 7), Coastal Carolina (No. 15), Marshall (No. 16), SMU (No. 19), Liberty (No. 22) and Louisiana (No. 25).