Bill Noe has worked in the aviation field for decades, starting as a flight instructor and eventually becoming the president and COO of NetJets, which operates the world’s largest fleet of private jets.
Courtesy of Richard S. Lee
Marshall University officials are joined by state and Kanawha County officials in breaking ground at the new Bill Noe School of Aviation at Yeager Airport in Charleston on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
CHARLESTON — Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School will have its official opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the new facility at Yeager Airport in Charleston, according to a news release. Marshall’s classroom building and 12,000-square-foot hangar are located on Eagle Mountain Road, just past the Capital Jet Center.
Officials expected to participate in the ceremony include Gov. Jim Justice; Appalachian Regional Commission Co-Chair Gayle Conelly Manchin; Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin and members of the Kanawha County Commission, among others, including Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert and Executive Aviation Specialist Bill Noe, and Yeager Airport CEO and Director Nick Keller.
The university has received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to start a Part 141 pilot school. The school will help meet the nation’s projected significant need for commercial pilots over the next 20 years. Its ground and flight courses will lead to a series of FAA certifications and will prepare graduates to become commercial pilots of single and multi-engine aircraft.
The flight school is set to open for the fall 2021 semester, which begins Monday, Aug. 23. Students will earn a bachelor of science degree with a major in commercial pilot — fixed wing. The ground and flight courses also will lead to a series of FAA certifications, preparing graduates to become commercial pilots of single and multi-engine aircraft. When in full operation, the Bill Noe Flight School is expected to enroll more than 200 students and produce some 50 commercial pilots annually.
