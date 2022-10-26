HUNTINGTON — After nearly two decades, Marshall University is bringing back men’s track and field as a school-sponsored sport, a move requested by the Athletic Department and approved by the university Board of Governors on Wednesday.
Marshall dropped men’s track in 2003 due to state budget cuts and concerns about Title IX, the federal law banning gender discrimination in sports at publicly funded schools.
Director of Athletics Christian Spears said it was an exciting day for Marshall and is hopeful for the future of the program, which will compete as a member of the Sun Belt Conference beginning in December.
“A lot of times when institutions look at their athletic programs, they look at what they’re going to cut, not what they are going to transform,” Spears said. “Today we successfully asked the Board of Governors to consider allowing us to add men’s indoor and outdoor track back as a sponsored sport here at Marshall, which would allow us to compete in the Sun Belt track and field championships.”
Marshall was never eligible to sponsor the sport while in Conference USA because it did not have the required number of student-athletes on scholarship. The conference set the minimum number at 12 and the Thundering Herd had just five.
In the Sun Belt Conference, the requirements are different and not based on scholarship numbers but rather total number of participants, needing 14 student-athletes to be eligible to compete for a championship, in addition to competing in three additional events throughout the season.
The move makes Marshall the only school in the state with both men’s and women’s Division I indoor and outdoor track and field programs.
Jeff Small, who has been with the school since 1995 and is the current head coach of the women’s track team, will also coach the men. He said bringing back the sport has been something that was discussed by Spears since taking over as the AD earlier this year.
“Christian was all in for it when I first met him,” Small said. “We thought that it would help the enrollment and it would definitely help our cross country program, (and) it’ll help our women’s track program. I give a lot of credit to him, and I’m super excited.”
Small has seen both sides of the coin, having been at Marshall when the program was dropped in 2003 and now when it was resurrected in 2022. There’s a solid recruiting base for the sport in the area, and he hopes to cash in on that as the program restarts.
“Our program, when we had the men’s track team, our backbone was Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Pennsylvania and into Virginia,” Small said. “We’ll start there, and we’ll find the best that we can find.”
The Marshall track and field teams are scheduled to compete in eight indoor meets and seven outdoor meets during the 2022-23 season, the first of which is scheduled for Dec. 9 at the Jeff Small Track at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
