HUNTINGTON — During his investiture last week, Marshall University President Brad D. Smith committed to eliminating student debt for those who graduate over the next decade.
Federal data shows four-year universities charge an average of $17,000 in yearly tuition and fees, more than double the inflation-adjusted average from three decades ago, The Associated Press reported. While many institutions offer scholarships and federal grants to help cover the costs, the average student debt owed per borrower is $29,000, according to the Federal Reserve.
After his installation, Smith proclaimed a goal that in 10 years no Marshall student will graduate with student loan debt, with the aim of making higher education affordable to students who otherwise would be unlikely to attend college.
To fund the initiative, about $300 million will need to be raised by the university, a task Smith called undaunting.
The news comes weeks after President Joe Biden announced up to $20,000 in student loan cancellations for millions of adults living with student loan debt, the result of a rise in the cost of higher education over the past few decades. Biden has also said he is committed to making community college free for Americans to attend.
Before Smith’s investiture speech, the Marshall University Chamber Choir sang “A Million Dreams” from the film “The Greatest Showman.” As he spoke about the future of the university, and referring to the song, Smith said Marshall’s newest dream is to offer a debt-free education.
“We will test our way to greatness, but we will dream a million dreams and we will collectively seek to fulfill Marshall’s vision, our creed and our purpose in a more contemporary way, making education more accessible, more affordable and more evergreen,” he said.
Data from the U.S. Education Department shows West Virginia has 225,800 current student loan debt holders, with about half owing more than $20,000. Smith said while affordability has always been a value of Marshall, 63% of its graduates leave with an average student loan debt of $26,000.
“Marshall is a gateway institution. We welcome talented students who come from humble beginnings,” he said. “And we can’t send them out into the world when they leave Marshall with $26,000 in debt. We can and we must do more.”
University officials are working on details of the initiative, but when giving an overview of the program, Smith said the university plans on asking students to complete Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) forms each year, with families still being asked to cover the eligible family contribution portion of their tuition and fees.
Participating students will be asked to take a financial literacy course and to participate in a work-study program or paid internship.
“Once they’ve met those obligations, Marshall will lean in with every ounce of energy we have to help them get the federal, the state and the scholarship dollars necessary to cover all the remaining debt for their tuition, room, boards, fees and books,” he said.
The eligible family contribution is a formula that measures how much a student and their family can be expected to contribute to the cost of their education for any given award year based on their income, assets and the number of household members in college.
With Census Bureau data showing the West Virginia median household income sitting at $48,000, it was not said what will happen if families cannot afford to pay that cost.
The university will start with a pilot project in fall 2023 with 100 students. The university will experiment, learn and make adjustments before expanding to a larger crowd as funding allows.
It is unclear the success other institutions have had with similar programs, but Ohio State University announced a similar initiative last year, with a pilot project kicking off this semester that matches similar objectives to Smith’s. Once fully implemented, the Ohio State program is expected to cost the university about $100 million a year, a cost it hopes fundraising will cover.
Smith said he has faith in the Marshall University Foundation, which leads the fundraising efforts for the institution and just completed its Marshall Rises campaign, raising $176 million.
“If they can do that in a handful of years, we can find $300 million over the next 10,” he said. “That emboldens us to believe we will find a way to make this vision a reality.”
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
