LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Marshall University women’s golf team is in 12th place after two rounds of the Bettie Lou Evans Invitational, hosted by the University of Kentucky at Big Blue Course.
Kentucky leads the 13-team field with an eight-stroke advantage over Penn State. UK overall is 4-under with a team score of 572. Carlota Palacios of Tulane has a one-stroke lead over three players. Palacios scored a 1-under 69 and overall is 4-under with a 140.
Marshall's Kerri Parks shot 77-76 -- 153 to tie teammate jackie Schmidt, who shot 74-79 -- 153, for 39th in the 75-player field. Stormy Randazzo shot 81-74 -- 155 to tie for 51st. Torren Kalaskey shot 77-80 -- 157 to tie for 61st. Peyton Schaffer carded 83-80 -- 163 to stand 72nd.
The final round tees off at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Volleyball
HUNTINGTON – The Marshall volleyball team returns to action at 1 p.m. Sunday against the FIU Panthers in the Cam Henderson Center.
The Thundering Herd is 10-4 overall and 1-0 in Conference USA action. The Panthers come in at 7-5 overall and 0-1 in conference.