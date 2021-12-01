BOONE COUNTY — In a county with a rich history of 1,000-yard rushers, Scott senior Cooper Martin led all county runners in 2021 while putting together the best season of his prep career in the rugged Class AA Cardinal Conference.
Martin led the conference and the county with 1,134 yards on 211 touches with 10 TDs and a hefty 5.37 per-carry average.
“Cooper has been the workhorse on offense, carrying the ball twice as much as our next closest ball carrier,” said Skyhawk coach Jeremy Dolin. “He also was a good lead blocker when blocking for his teammates.”
Martin’s rushing prowess was just part of the picture, according to his coach.
“Defensively, he played great. He played well in coverage and caused havoc for opposing teams blitzing off the edge. He was second on the team in tackles for a loss, led the team in forced fumbles and was tied for first on the team in sacks.”
In Seth, Sherman High senior C.J. Winnell was coming off a 1,000-yard junior season, and he didn’t disappoint in his final campaign that led the Class A Tide to the playoffs in 2021.
Winnell rushed 155 times for 890 yards with nine scores and six 2-point conversions for the Tide.
“He’s a tough kid and he plays with a lot of passion,” Sherman coach Kevin Buzzard said during the CVN All-Boone County interviews. “We leaned on him a lot and he answered the call every time.”
Winnell was a defensive stalwart for Sherman — leading the squad with 73 tackles from his linebacker slot.
At Van, Coach Mark Agosti’s Bulldogs ran the ball right at defenders all season and Brady Green led the charge.
Green — also a returning 1,000-yard rusher — ran for 819 yards with nine TDs and notching 172 yards receiving.
Green also notched 56 tackles with 13 of them for a loss.
“What can you say about a kid like that when they bring it on every carry?” said Agosti during CVN All-Boone County interviews.
It is worthy of noting that the CVN All-Boone County Offensive Player of the Year Landon Stone led the Skyhawks, the county and the Cardinal Conference in multiple categories. He was a terror on special teams and was a plus-defender while catching 22 balls for 507 yards with 5 scores in the air.
He was also a threat as a runner — accumulating 620 yards and six more scores to lead the county with 11 offensive TDs.
In head-to-head county play, Scott defeated Sherman 48-20 and the Tide ousted Van 24-14 in the “Showdown for the Shovel.”
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.
