SPC Michael “Channing” Smith with his Mother Nancy Null at his basic training graduation at Fort Jackson, SC.

 Submitted photo

One of Wayne County’s own is making his mark on the Armed Forces.

Michael Channing Smith, a Wayne County resident and graduate from Tennessee Chattanooga, took some time after his collegiate career was over to decide what to do next.

Smith chose the armed forces for his next move, namely the Army National Guard, with an eye on a full-time career with the organization.

Smith graduated from his ten-week basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina last week, winning a marksmanship award during his basic training, and is already on to his next training at Fort Lee, Virginia.

Smith, the son of former Tolsia High School football coach Mike Smith, and Wayne County teacher Nancy Null was a standout football player during his childhood and played college football for the Mocs at UT- Chattanooga.

Smith will surely use his former athletic training in his next step in the armed forces, Jump School at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Matthew A. Perry is a history teacher at C-K Middle and writes about the odd side of history at www.theoddpast.com.

