Wayne Mayor Danny Grace is seeking earmarked funding from the federal government as well as local sources for a project to build a new sewer facility in the Town of Wayne, along with other improvements.
The Town of Wayne Sanitary Sewer System improvements project, estimated to cost $16.5 million, would build a new sewage treatment plant to be located in town to replace the current plant, which is about 62 years old.
Package plants and septic tanks scattered throughout town would also be added to the city system with the project, bringing a projected 62 new customers.
The project would also include some current equipment replacements and upgrades throughout the entire system. It was planned in collaboration with the Region 2 Planning & Development Council and Potesta & Associates Inc. engineering firm.
Grace said the most important part of the project is not putting the burden on paying customers.
”This is something that I consider as having to be done, but I do not want to put that financial responsibility on the citizens,” he said. “Doing so could and most likely would cause a huge financial burden to those living in our community, and I do not want that.”
The town is seeking $13.3 million in federal earmarked funds through U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s office as the 80% granted monies and then looking to collect the remaining 20% from state and county sources, as required.
The town council voted to allocate 86% of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act money to the project, totaling $600,000. Remaining ARPA funds were allocated to another water project in town, and remaining amounts are to be saved as “rainy day” funds.
The Wayne County Commission has agreed to write a letter of support to help the town be awarded the federal grant and is considering giving money for the project as well.
”We know this is an important and necessary project, and it is easy for us to get behind it and support it,” commission President Kenneth Adkins said.
“Monetarily, the new way ARPA funds can be used makes a huge difference, but we still need an exact amount needed to decide on the matter further as far as helping funding the project.”
Grace said the project would not only bring the town into compliance with modern requirements, but it also allow for expansion in the future.
”With our current system, we are at full customer capacity and are not able to take on more,” Grace said. “Completing it would not only help the plant be updated but also allow for expansion projects in the future and draw in local commerce from businesses wishing to open in Wayne.”