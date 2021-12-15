HUNTINGTON — It was a heck of a week for Marshall safety Cory McCoy.
On Sunday, Dec. 5, the graduate transfer from McNeese State found out Marshall’s bowl destination takes him back to his home state as the Herd meets Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 18.
“Just to be able to come home and see all my friends and family and have some of the guys on the team that have never been to Louisiana get some of the culture is great,” McCoy said. “You know I’m excited for it.”
There was one obvious thing that he mentioned to his teammates once buzz of the New Orleans Bowl started to circulate.
“All I could really think about — really, tell everybody — was just Bourbon Street,” McCoy said. “Everybody was pretty excited about that.”
One day after the bowl announcement, McCoy found out that when he represents the team in his home state, he’ll do so as the Thundering Herd Defensive MVP, as voted on by the coaches and announced at Monday’s team banquet.
“I really wasn’t expecting it at all, but I’m thankful for it,” McCoy said. “I wouldn’t have been able to get it without my teammates, without the staff, without my coaches — you know, everybody on the back end at Marshall. I’m just grateful to everyone for winning this award.”
McCoy has been a stat-filler in every category this season, providing Marshall’s defense with one of its most well-rounded players. He has 63 tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and has added four pass breakups and three quarterback hurries.
While the numbers stand out, it has been McCoy’s process that is the most impressive about this season.
McCoy joined a Marshall defense that had many returning starters from a unit that was one of the nation’s better defenses in 2020.
Still, with a new scheme under defensive coordinator Lance Guidry — McCoy’s old head coach at McNeese State — McCoy served as the perfect liaison for Marshall’s defensive players and Guidry, in terms of letting them know what his expectations were within the system.
It was a process that wasn’t easy for McCoy, who took considerable risk in leaving McNeese State for Marshall.
Marshall head coach Charles Huff said the bowl game for McCoy is almost like a reward for buying into the vision for the Herd when he came to the program.
“It’s always special when young men get an opportunity to play at home,” Huff said. “You think back at how big the FAU game was for a lot of our players — that was kind of the last time they got to play at home. Cory, being a young man who took a leap of faith with Coach Guidry, didn’t get that opportunity.
“His family was able to make some games, but now he’s going to get an opportunity to play at home,” Huff said.
McCoy expanded on his risk-reward situation and how it played out beautifully for him with the Herd.
“I came in as a guy that really didn’t talk that much, so to get underneath my skin, it took a while,” McCoy said. “Once it did, the chemistry was there from the get-go with certain people like Nazeeh Johnson, Brandon Drayton — the back end. The chemistry was there; the mindset to want to be a great defense was there. I’m just definitely grateful for this whole part of my life.”
For McCoy, the journey with the Herd is nearing its completion, but wrapping up that chapter in his home state — about five hours from his hometown of Anacoco — provides a perfectly fitting symmetry for how well his year has gone.
It will be one final memory in a year full of them for McCoy.
“I’m definitely very excited to get back home to Louisiana,” McCoy said. “I haven’t been there in a while, so I’m excited to embrace my family and see some people I haven’t seen in a while.”
McCoy will be joined in revisiting his home state by Guidry — a Welsh, Louisiana, native who also coached at Southeastern Louisiana and Leesville and Carencro high schools in Louisiana — and tight end Hayden Hagler, who is from Sulphur, Louisiana.