NOTE: The Coal Valley News encourages citizens to confirm meeting and event dates throughout the county before traveling.
EVENTS
An ASEP coaching class will be held on March 13 and 14 at Huntington High School for those interested in coaching a secondary school sport. Register at wvssac.org.
MEETINGS
On the first Thursday of each month, the Boone County Genealogical Society meets at the Madison Public Library at 6:30 p.m. in the winter months; otherwise, the meeting is held at 7 p.m.
The Boone County Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m., the third Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse Annex, third floor. Call 304-369-7303.
The Boone County Public Service District meets once per month at the Danville Community Center Room 101 at 731 Hopkins Ave. Meeting dates are released monthly. Call 304-369-2622
Boone County Board of Education’s meeting schedule can be found at boonecountyboe.org. The board meets at 6 p.m. at its chambers in the operations complex in Foster.
Danville Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of month at the Danville Community Center, 731 Hopkins Ave. Call 304-369-5428.
Madison City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the council’s chambers beside the Madison Civic Center at 261 Washington Ave. Call 304-369-2762.
Sylvester Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at Town Hall, 32832 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-0580.
Whitesville City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the council’s chambers at 39140 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-2658