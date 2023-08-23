FOSTER — After spending the last six years serving as Scott High School’s principal, Jacob Messer, Ed.D., is beginning a new journey leading the Boone Career and Technical Center.
“It has been a dream of mine to be the director and principal of this school for a long time,” he said. “People call it the best-kept secret in Boone County, the hidden gem of Boone County or whatever you want to call it, but it truly is a diamond in the rough, so to speak. It’s an amazing school with amazing educators and programs. It is an opportunity, in my opinion, for me to make an even bigger impact as an educator in Boone County Schools. I feel that our three high schools, with their counselors, principals and teachers, are doing a great job of preparing our students for the next level and specifically four-year and two-year colleges. Here at the vocational school, we will be able to prepare students for that next level as well, and we will have some students here that go to four-year and two-year colleges, but we want to emphasize that it doesn’t matter which path you choose, as long as you choose a path. There is no longer the opportunity to simply have a high school diploma and be financially stable for the rest of your life. Those instances are very few and far between these days. We want our students here to either leave their home high schools and BCTC college, career or military ready.”
