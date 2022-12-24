HUNTINGTON — For Naudia Cremeans, swimming for Cabell Midland High School presented a big obstacle for her.
Parading around in a bathing suit in front of her classmates up to five times a week at practice and sometimes on weekends when there is a competition can be intimidating. Not to mention the funny-looking cap and goggles each swimmer wears too.
As a junior, she put those concerns aside and began competing with her freshman brother Tyson, a member of the boys’ team.
Together the two have overcome much more than the oddity of the uniform required for their sport.
Both swimmers have muscular dystrophy passed on to them from their mother, Rebecca, who inherited the disease from her father.
The Center for Disease Control defines muscular dystrophies as a group of muscle diseases caused by mutations in a person’s genes, although the severity of it can vary from person to person.
When Rebecca Cremeans learned she was pregnant with Tyson, she was told her son would have the disease for sure. What she eventually learned was the oldest of her eight children, Naudia, would have it too, as would one other son.
It could still develop in her other children.
“It affects my arms, my hands, and my legs and my feet,” said Tyson, a sophomore at Cabell Midland who also performs with the Knights’ marching band. “It really affects my nerves and my muscle growth, that’s why I’m 16 years old, and, right now, I weigh like 96 pounds due to swim and stuff and at the beginning of the season I was like 120.”
In his freshman season, while performing in the marching band, Cremeans dislocated his right kneecap.
The injury for most people would require crutches, but with his disease and its effect on the ability to maintain balance, Cremeans was confined to a wheelchair.
Additionally, he was forced to miss the first month of the swimming season.
For Naudia, a senior who also is a cheerleader at Cabell Midland, the symptoms of her muscular dystrophy aren’t as severe as her brother’s, but she said she does experience the fatigue and slow recovery from injuries common with the disease.
“With muscular dystrophy, swimming is probably the best sport that you could do,” Naudia said. “It strengthens your muscles but it’s also gentle on them.
“But the longer you (swim), of course, you’re going to get tired.”
Naudia’s diagnosis came after her brother’s.
At doctors’ encouragement, both took up swimming to help build muscle without the strain on the bones that comes with other exercises.
For Tyson, that meant water aerobics with senior citizens beginning when he was in third grade, his mother said. By the time of his freshman season, he wanted to compete for head coach Bob Morris.
“His family was like he was like a fish in water,” said Morris who has coached swimming in Cabell County for the past 17 years, the last 13 for Cabell Midland.
After his kneecap healed, Tyson began competing, but fell short of qualifying for the state swim meet in Morgantown.
His involvement with the sport encouraged Naudia to overcome her shyness to try out too.
In her second season, she continues to improve on her time in each event, she said, and earning a spot in the state meet is a goal she set for herself before the season began.
Tyson is experiencing similar success, trimming a second off his time in the 200 freestyle this season and during the OVP Health Holiday Invitational at Marshall University’s Frederick A. Fitch Natatorium on Thursday, the sophomore helped Midland to a third place finish out of nine teams in the 4x400 freestyle relay with a 4:18.14.
While reaching the state meet is a goal, both said their involvement with swimming is about pushing themselves to improve on each performance despite their disabilities.
“Even if you have physical disabilities that nobody can see, it’s always important to do your best and push yourself until you fail,” Naudia said.