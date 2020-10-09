WAYNE—In a year where few things are normal, football games are still coming down to a handful of plays.
Midland Trail scored 10 points in a matter of 33 seconds just before halftime, propelling the visiting Patriots to a 31-20 victory over Wayne Friday night.
The game was agreed upon Thursday afternoon, leaving both teams with minimal time to prepare for the other.
That showed early in the game, especially for the defenses. Midland Trail scored on all five of its first half possessions, with two scoring passes from Chris Vines to Liam Gill, the latter of which converted a fourth down into a 35-yard TD pass. The play came one play after Vines was nearly intercepted, and gave the Patriots a 21-6 lead early in the second quarter.
Wayne (1-2) answered when Hayden Owens reached just across the goal line on a fourth and goal QB sneak to make it 21-14 with 4:07 remaining in the half.
But the plays that put the Pioneers into a hole they were unable to climb out of happened on the ensuing possession.
Talon Shockey hit a 32-yard field goal from the left hash to push the lead back to 24-14. Wayne was unable to gather the ensuing kickoff, with Midland Trail’s Seth Ewing recovering the kick. A personal foul against the Pioneers put the Patriots on the Wayne 11. Two plays later, running back Robert Ruffner scored from six yards out, pushing the lead to 31-14.
Wayne had chances in the second half. After a 13-play scoring march to open the half cut the Midland Trail lead to 31-20, Landon Wolfe picked off a Vines pass and returned it to the Patriot 31.
But a false start penalty followed by a loss of yardage run and an interception quickly erased the chance to get back into the game.
Ruffner ran for 119 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns for Midland Trail (2-0). The Patriots had 297 yards of total offense.
Ethan Bowens had 106 yards on 18 carries with two scores for Wayne.
Midland Trail 14 17 0 0 — 31
Wayne 6 8 6 0 — 20
MT- Ruffner 34 run (Shockey kick)
MT- Gill 20 pass from Vines (Shockey kick)
W- Bowens 9 run (run failed)
MT- Gill 35 pass from Vines (Shockey kick)
W- Owens 1 run (Childs run)
MT- Shockey 32 FG
MT- Ruffner 6 run (Shockey kick)
W- Bowens 4 run (run failed)
RUSHING: (MT)- Ruffner 12-119, Isaacs 9-55, Sisler 2-16, Brase 5-11, Ewing 1-11, Maichle 1-9, Vines 4-5, Harrell 1-(-5), Gill 2-(-6).
(W)- Bowens 19-106, Owens 5-61, Childs 11-49, Gilkerson 9-49, Wolfe 4-5, Team 1-0.
PASSING: (MT) Vines 5-10-1, 82 yds. (W) Childs 0-1-1.
RECEIVING: (MT) Gill 2-55, Harrell 2-18, Light 1-9.