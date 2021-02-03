WILLIAMSON — A nurse from Mingo County who was recognized nationally for traveling to New York City to help treat COVID-19 patients was indicted this past week by a Mingo County grand jury on a charge tied to a shooting that occurred in October 2020.
Amy Jolene Thorn, 39, was indicted on one felony count of malicious assault, according to documents released by Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan "Duke" Jewell.
Thorn was arrested Oct. 8, 2020, by the Williamson Police Department following a shooting that happened during an argument with another woman along Vinson Street in Williamson.
According to police, Thorn and the victim were arguing outside a residence when Thorn went to her vehicle, retrieved a handgun and shot the other woman in the abdomen.
The victim was taken to ARH Hospital in South Williamson, Kentucky, and then air-lifted to Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Kentucky, where she underwent surgery and eventually recovered.
Thorn told police following her arrest that the shooting was in self-defense. Police allege in the criminal complaint filed following her arrest last fall that Thorn shot with the "intent to maim, disfigure, disable or kill."
Thorn, who also goes by her maiden name, Amy Ford, was lauded by politicians last spring when she left her family behind to travel to Brooklyn, New York, for three weeks and treat COVID-19 patients. A video she made about her experience and what she saw on the frontlines went viral in mid-April.
She was later invited to speak at the White House by then-President Donald Trump and the Republican National Convention.
Arraignments for the January 2021 term are scheduled to begin in Mingo County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
DISCLAIMER: An indictment is an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.