CHARLESTON - The West Virginia Power's 2020 baseball season has been shelved as a result of Major League Baseball’s decision to not provide players to any affiliated Minor League teams this year.
No games from the 2020 season will be made up in any capacity.
Power Owner and Managing Partner Tim Wilcox said, “We are devastated that we will not have any professional baseball games at Appalachian Power Park this year. Power baseball is a summer tradition for everyone in The Capital City, and we wish we could provide that to the Charleston community in 2020. However, we are unable to provide a season without players on the field. We are looking forward to welcoming fans to our downtown facility for other socially-distant events later this year.”
Fans with any questions regarding tickets, group outings, the 2021 season and more should visit our 2020 season information page.
“To say we are incredibly upset is a massive understatement. Since 1987, the Kanawha Valley has featured professional affiliated baseball every season, with the last 15 campaigns occurring at Appalachian Power Park.,” said Power General Manager Jeremy Taylor. “Our organization’s heart breaks knowing that will not be the case this year. We are currently working on multiple events for the rest of the 2020 calendar year, so we can provide the Charleston community with more unforgettable memories among their family, friends and colleagues.”
Any media wishing to do an interview on this story should contact David Kahn, the Power's Broadcast and Media Relations Manager, at dkahn@wvpower.com.