American League

East

W L Pct. GB

Tampa Bay 21 11 .656 —

New York 16 11 .593 2½

Toronto 15 14 .517 4½

Baltimore 14 16 .467 6

Boston 10 21 .323 10½

Central

Minnesota 20 12 .625 —

Chicago 19 12 .613 ½

Cleveland 19 12 .613 ½

Detroit 13 16 .448 5½

Kansas City 12 19 .387 7½

West

Oakland 22 10 .688 —

Houston 17 14 .548 4½

Seattle 12 20 .375 10

Texas 11 19 .367 10

Los Angeles 10 22 .313 12

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East

W L Pct. GB

Atlanta 18 12 .600 —

Miami 14 12 .538 2

Philadelphia 12 14 .462 4

New York 13 16 .448 4½

Washington 11 17 .393 6

Central

Chicago 18 12 .600 —

St. Louis 11 10 .524 2½

Milwaukee 13 16 .448 4½

Cincinnati 12 17 .414 5½

Pittsburgh 8 19 .296 8½

West

Los Angeles 23 9 .719 —

San Diego 19 13 .594 4

Colorado 16 15 .516 6½

San Francisco 15 17 .469 8

Arizona 13 19 .406 9½

Wednesday’s games

White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 5, Yankees 1, 1st, 7 innings

Atlanta 2, Yankees 1, 2nd, 7 innings

Philadelphia 3, Washington 2

Toronto 9, Boston 1, at Buffalo

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 3

Mets 5, Miami 4

Oakland 3, Texas 1

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd.

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Seattle at San Diego, ppd.

Colorado 8, Arizona 7

Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.

Angels at Houston, ppd., (rain)

Thursday’s games

Pitt 4, St. Louis 3, 1st, 8 innings

Pitt at St. Louis, 2nd, 7 innings, late

Dodgers 7, SF 0, 1st, 7 innings

Dodgers at SF, 2nd, 7 innings, late

San Diego 10, Seattle 7

Cincinnati 6, Mil 1, 1st, 7 innings

Cincinnati at Mil, 2nd, 7 innings, late

Colorado at Arizona, ppd.

Oakland at Texas, ppd.

Boston vs. Toronto at Buffalo, ppd.

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, late

Minnesota at Detroit, late

Miami at New York Mets, late

Friday’s games

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal, 0-1) 7 innings, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 7 innings, 35 minutes after conclusion of first game

Mets (TBD) at Yankees (Montgomery, 2-1), 1st game, 7 innings, 4:05 p.m.

Mets (TBD) vs. Yankees (TBD), 2nd game, 7 innings, 35 minutes after conclusion of first game

Baltimore (TBD) vs. Toronto (TBD) at Buffalo, 6:37 p.m.

Atlanta (Erlin, 0-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cubs (Hendricks, 3-3) at Cincinnati (Miley, 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Boston (Perez, 2-3), 7:30 p.m.

Dodgers (TBD) at Texas (Minor, 0-5), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy, 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez, 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Holland, 1-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie, 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon, 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Richards, 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela, 3-1), 8:40 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr.,2-2) 9:10 p.m.

Seattle (Margevicius, 1-1) at Los Angeles Angels (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

