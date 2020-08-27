American League
East
W L Pct. GB
Tampa Bay 21 11 .656 —
New York 16 11 .593 2½
Toronto 15 14 .517 4½
Baltimore 14 16 .467 6
Boston 10 21 .323 10½
Central
Minnesota 20 12 .625 —
Chicago 19 12 .613 ½
Cleveland 19 12 .613 ½
Detroit 13 16 .448 5½
Kansas City 12 19 .387 7½
West
Oakland 22 10 .688 —
Houston 17 14 .548 4½
Seattle 12 20 .375 10
Texas 11 19 .367 10
Los Angeles 10 22 .313 12
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East
W L Pct. GB
Atlanta 18 12 .600 —
Miami 14 12 .538 2
Philadelphia 12 14 .462 4
New York 13 16 .448 4½
Washington 11 17 .393 6
Central
Chicago 18 12 .600 —
St. Louis 11 10 .524 2½
Milwaukee 13 16 .448 4½
Cincinnati 12 17 .414 5½
Pittsburgh 8 19 .296 8½
West
Los Angeles 23 9 .719 —
San Diego 19 13 .594 4
Colorado 16 15 .516 6½
San Francisco 15 17 .469 8
Arizona 13 19 .406 9½
Wednesday’s games
White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta 5, Yankees 1, 1st, 7 innings
Atlanta 2, Yankees 1, 2nd, 7 innings
Philadelphia 3, Washington 2
Toronto 9, Boston 1, at Buffalo
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 3
Mets 5, Miami 4
Oakland 3, Texas 1
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd.
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5
Seattle at San Diego, ppd.
Colorado 8, Arizona 7
Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.
Angels at Houston, ppd., (rain)
Thursday’s games
Pitt 4, St. Louis 3, 1st, 8 innings
Pitt at St. Louis, 2nd, 7 innings, late
Dodgers 7, SF 0, 1st, 7 innings
Dodgers at SF, 2nd, 7 innings, late
San Diego 10, Seattle 7
Cincinnati 6, Mil 1, 1st, 7 innings
Cincinnati at Mil, 2nd, 7 innings, late
Colorado at Arizona, ppd.
Oakland at Texas, ppd.
Boston vs. Toronto at Buffalo, ppd.
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, late
Minnesota at Detroit, late
Miami at New York Mets, late
Friday’s games
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal, 0-1) 7 innings, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 7 innings, 35 minutes after conclusion of first game
Mets (TBD) at Yankees (Montgomery, 2-1), 1st game, 7 innings, 4:05 p.m.
Mets (TBD) vs. Yankees (TBD), 2nd game, 7 innings, 35 minutes after conclusion of first game
Baltimore (TBD) vs. Toronto (TBD) at Buffalo, 6:37 p.m.
Atlanta (Erlin, 0-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Cubs (Hendricks, 3-3) at Cincinnati (Miley, 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Boston (Perez, 2-3), 7:30 p.m.
Dodgers (TBD) at Texas (Minor, 0-5), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy, 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez, 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Holland, 1-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie, 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon, 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Richards, 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela, 3-1), 8:40 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr.,2-2) 9:10 p.m.
Seattle (Margevicius, 1-1) at Los Angeles Angels (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.