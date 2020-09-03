AMERICAN LEAGUE
East
W L Pct. GB
Tampa Bay 26 12 .684 —
New York 20 16 .556 5
Toronto 19 16 .543 51/2
Baltimore 16 20 .444 9
Boston 12 25 .324 131/2
Central
Cleveland 23 14 .622 —
Chicago 22 15 .595 1
Minnesota 22 16 .579 11/2
Detroit 17 17 .500 41/2
Kansas City 14 23 .378 9
West
Oakland 22 12 .647 —
Houston 21 15 .583 2
Seattle 15 22 .405 81/2
Texas 13 23 .361 10
Los Angeles 12 25 .324 111/2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East
W L Pct. GB
Atlanta 22 14 .611 —
Philadelphia 18 15 .545 21/2
Miami 16 16 500 4
New York 17 21 .447 6
Washington 12 23 .343 91/2
Central
Chicago 22 15 .595 —
St. Louis 14 14 .500 31/2
Milwaukee 17 19 .472 41/2
Cincinnati 16 21 .432 6
Pittsburgh 11 24 .314 10
West
Los Angeles 28 10 .737 —
San Diego 23 15 .605 5
Colorado 18 19 .486 91/2
San Francisco 18 20 .474 10
Arizona 14 23 .378 131/2
Thursday’s games
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Houston 8, Texas 4
Philadelphia 6, Washington 5
Mets 9, Yankees 7, 8 innings
San Diego at Angels, late
Toronto at Boston, late
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, late
Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers, late
Oakland at Seattle, ppd. (COVID)
Friday’s games
Detroit (Boyd, 1-4) at Minnesota (Dobnak, 5-2), first game, 2:10 p.m.
Minna (TBD) vs. Detroit (TBD) at Minneapolis, second game, 30 minutes after
Cincinnati (Castillo, 0-5) at Pittsburgh (Brault, 0-1), first game, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ponce, 1-1) vs. Cincinnati (Bauer, 3-2) at Pittsburgh, second game, 30 minutes after
Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Godley, 0-3), first game, 7 innings, 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Mazza, 0-1) vs. Toronto (TBD) at Boston, second game, 30 minutes after
Washington (Voth, 0-4) at Atlanta (Milone, 1-4) , first game, 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Crowe, 0-1) at Atlanta (Tomlin, 1-2), second game, 30 minutes after
New York Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (Cobb, 1-3), first game, 5:05 p.m.
Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (Lopez, 0-0), second game, 30 minutes after
Miami (Lopez, 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming, 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta, 2-4) at New York Mets (Porcello, 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes, 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco, 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Dunning, 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer, 1-3), 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty, 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish, 6-1), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr., 3-2) at Los Angeles Angels (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Cody, 0-0) at Seattle (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado Rockies (Senzatela, 3-1) at Dodgers (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
SD (Davies, 5-2) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Clarke, 1-0) at SF (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s games
San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cubs, first game, 7 innings, 5:15 p.m.
Cubs vs. St. Louis at Chicago, second game, 35 minutes after
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
White Sox at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Angels, first game, 7:07 p.m.
Angels vs. Houston at Los Angeles, second game, 35 minutes after
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
York at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Colorado at Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.