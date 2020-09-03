Essential reporting in volatile times.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East

W L Pct. GB

Tampa Bay 26 12 .684 —

New York 20 16 .556 5

Toronto 19 16 .543 51/2

Baltimore 16 20 .444 9

Boston 12 25 .324 131/2

Central

Cleveland 23 14 .622 —

Chicago 22 15 .595 1

Minnesota 22 16 .579 11/2

Detroit 17 17 .500 41/2

Kansas City 14 23 .378 9

West

Oakland 22 12 .647 —

Houston 21 15 .583 2

Seattle 15 22 .405 81/2

Texas 13 23 .361 10

Los Angeles 12 25 .324 111/2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East

W L Pct. GB

Atlanta 22 14 .611 —

Philadelphia 18 15 .545 21/2

Miami 16 16 500 4

New York 17 21 .447 6

Washington 12 23 .343 91/2

Central

Chicago 22 15 .595 —

St. Louis 14 14 .500 31/2

Milwaukee 17 19 .472 41/2

Cincinnati 16 21 .432 6

Pittsburgh 11 24 .314 10

West

Los Angeles 28 10 .737 —

San Diego 23 15 .605 5

Colorado 18 19 .486 91/2

San Francisco 18 20 .474 10

Arizona 14 23 .378 131/2

Thursday’s games

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Houston 8, Texas 4

Philadelphia 6, Washington 5

Mets 9, Yankees 7, 8 innings

San Diego at Angels, late

Toronto at Boston, late

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, late

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers, late

Oakland at Seattle, ppd. (COVID)

Friday’s games

Detroit (Boyd, 1-4) at Minnesota (Dobnak, 5-2), first game, 2:10 p.m.

Minna (TBD) vs. Detroit (TBD) at Minneapolis, second game, 30 minutes after

Cincinnati (Castillo, 0-5) at Pittsburgh (Brault, 0-1), first game, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ponce, 1-1) vs. Cincinnati (Bauer, 3-2) at Pittsburgh, second game, 30 minutes after

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Godley, 0-3), first game, 7 innings, 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Mazza, 0-1) vs. Toronto (TBD) at Boston, second game, 30 minutes after

Washington (Voth, 0-4) at Atlanta (Milone, 1-4) , first game, 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Crowe, 0-1) at Atlanta (Tomlin, 1-2), second game, 30 minutes after

New York Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (Cobb, 1-3), first game, 5:05 p.m.

Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (Lopez, 0-0), second game, 30 minutes after

Miami (Lopez, 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming, 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta, 2-4) at New York Mets (Porcello, 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes, 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco, 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Dunning, 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer, 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty, 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish, 6-1), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr., 3-2) at Los Angeles Angels (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Cody, 0-0) at Seattle (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado Rockies (Senzatela, 3-1) at Dodgers (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

SD (Davies, 5-2) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Clarke, 1-0) at SF (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s games

San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cubs, first game, 7 innings, 5:15 p.m.

Cubs vs. St. Louis at Chicago, second game, 35 minutes after

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

White Sox at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Angels, first game, 7:07 p.m.

Angels vs. Houston at Los Angeles, second game, 35 minutes after

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

York at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Colorado at Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

