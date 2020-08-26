Essential reporting in volatile times.

Scoreboard

On the air

Thursday’s sports on TV

MLB

3 p.m. — Pirates at Cardinals, doubleheader (AT&T SportsNet)

4 p.m. — Mariners at Padres (MLBN)

6:30 p.m. — Phillies at Nationals (Fox)

8 p.m. — Reds at Brewers (Fox Ohio)

NBA

4 p.m. — Nuggets vs. Jazz (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. — Celtics vs. Raptors (ESPN)

9 p.m. — Clippers vs. Mavericks (ESPN)

NHL

7 p.m. — Islanders vs. Flyers (NBCSN)

9:45 p.m. — Golden Knights vs. Canucks (NBCSN)

Pro baseball

AL standings

East

W L Pct. GB

Tampa Bay 20 11 .645 —

New York 16 10 .615 1½

Toronto 14 14 .500 4½

Baltimore 14 15 .483 5

Boston 10 20 .333 9½

Central

Minnesota 20 11 .645 —

Chicago 19 12 .613 1

Cleveland 18 12 .600 1½

Detroit 12 16 .429 6½

Kansas City 12 18 .400 7½

West

Oakland 21 10 .677 —

Houston 17 14 .548 4

Seattle 12 19 .387 9

Texas 11 18 .379 9

Los Angeles 10 22 .313 11½

NL standings

East

W L Pct. GB

Atlanta 17 12 .586 —

Miami 14 11 .560 1

Philadelphia 11 14 .440 4

New York 12 16 .429 4½

Washington 11 16 .407 5

Central

Chicago 18 11 .621 —

St. Louis 10 9 .526 3

Milwaukee 13 15 .464 4½

Cincinnati 11 17 .393 6½

Pittsburgh 7 19 .269 9½

West

Los Angeles 22 9 .710 —

San Diego 18 13 .581 4

Colorado 15 15 .500 6½

San Francisco 15 16 .484 7

Arizona 13 18 .419 9

Tuesday’s games

Houston 6, Los Angeles Angels 3, 7 innings

Los Angeles Angels 12, Houston 5, second game, 7 innings

Miami 4, New York Mets 0, first game, 7 innings

Miami 3, New York Mets 0, second game, 7 innings

Philadelphia 8, Washington 3

Boston 9, Toronto 7

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2

New York Yankees at Atlanta, ppd., rain

Oakland 10, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4

Seattle 8, San Diego 3

Colorado 5, Arizona 4

San Francisco 10, LA Dodgers 8

Wednesday’s games

Chicago White Sox 10, Pirates 3

Atlanta 5, New York Yankees 1, 1st game, 7 innings

New York Yankees at Atlanta, 2nd game, 7 innings, late

Philadelphia at Washington, late

Boston vs. Toronto at Buffalo, late

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, late

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, late

Minnesota at Cleveland, late

Miami at New York Mets, late

Oakland at Texas, late

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd.

Kansas City at St. Louis, late

Seattle at San Diego, late

Colorado at Arizona, late

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco, late

Los Angeles Angels at Houston, ppd., (rain)

Thursday’s games

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), first game, 7 innings, 3:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ponce 0-1) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), second game, 7 innings, 35 minutes after conclusion of first game

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 0-3) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-1), 1st game, 7 innings, 5:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2nd game, 7 innings, 35 minutes following conclusion of first game

Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 6:37 p.m.

Boston (Mazza 0-1) vs. Toronto (Ryu 2-1) at Buffalo, 6:37 p.m.

Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 2-1), 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Sanchez 1-0) at New York Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s games

New York Mets at New York Yankees, 1st game, 7 innings, 4:05 p.m.

New York Mets vs. New York Yankees, 2nd game, 7 innings, 35 minutes after conclusion of first game

Baltimore vs. Toronto at Buffalo, 6:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles Angels, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s box

White Sox 10, Pirates 3

Pittsburgh Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Tucker cf 3 1 2 0 Andersn ss 4 1 1 0

EGonzalz ss 3 1 1 1 Goins ss 0 0 0 0

Reynolds lf 3 1 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 1 2 0

Bell dh 4 0 0 0 Grandal c 3 1 1 0

Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 4 1 1 2

Stallings c 4 0 2 0 Jimenez lf 3 2 2 3

Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 Engel lf 0 0 0 0

Osuna 1b 4 0 1 0 Encrncn dh 4 2 2 1

Riddle 3b 4 0 0 0 Robert cf 3 0 0 1

Mazara rf 4 1 1 1

Mendick 2b 4 1 2 2

Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 33 10 12 10

Pittsburgh 000 002 010 -- 3

Chicago 040 130 20x -- 10

DP--Pittsburgh 1. LOB--Pittsburgh 6, Chicago 2. 2B--Encarnacion, Moncada 2. HR--E.Gonzalez (2), Mendick (3), Encarnacion (5), Jimenez (10), Abreu (12). SF--Robert. S--E.Gonzalez.

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh

Williams L,1-5 6 9 8 8 2 3

Bashlor 2 3 2 2 0 1

Chicago

Keuchel W,5-2 6 4 2 2 3 7

Cordero 1 0 0 0 0 1

Burdi 1 1 1 1 0 1

Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 1

T--2:41.

Tuesday’s late boxes

White Sox 4, Pirates 0

Pittsburgh Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi

EGonzalz ss 3 0 0 0 Andersn ss 3 0 1 1

Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 Jimenez lf 4 0 2 1

Reynolds lf 3 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 0

Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 Encarncn dh 4 0 1 0

Polanco dh 3 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 3 1 0 0

Riddle 3b 3 0 0 0 Robert cf 4 1 3 0

Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 McCann c 2 1 1 1

Dyson cf 3 0 0 0 Mendick 2b 3 1 0 0

Murphy c 2 0 0 0 Engel rf 4 0 0 1

Osuna ph 1 0 0 0

Totals 27 0 0 0 Totals 30 4 9 4

Pittsburgh 000 000 000 -- 0

Chicago 031 000 00x -- 4

DP--Pittsburgh 1. LOB--Pittsburgh 1, Chicago 8. 2B--Encarnacion, Jimenez, Robert. SF--McCann.

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh

Brault L,0-1 3 5 4 4 4 0

Tropeano 4 3 0 0 0 4

Neverauskas 1 1 0 0 0 1

Chicago

Giolito W,3-2 9 0 0 0 1 13

HBP--McCann (by Brault). WP--Brault. T--2:23.

Brewers 3, Reds 2

Cincinnati Milwaukee

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 Garcia lf 4 0 1 0

Farmer 2b 0 0 0 0 Yelich dh 4 1 1 0

Castllns rf 3 1 0 0 Hiura 2b 4 1 1 0

Winker dh 4 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 3 1 0 0

Suarez 3b 4 1 1 0 Narvaez c 3 0 0 0

Moustks 2b 4 0 1 2 Gamel rf 3 0 1 1

Akiyama cf 3 0 0 0 Sogard 3b 2 0 0 0

Davidsn ph 1 0 0 0 Arcia ss 3 0 1 1

Galvis ss 3 0 1 0 Peterson lf 1 0 0 0

Payton lf 2 0 1 0 Mathias lf 1 0 0 0

Ervin lf 1 0 0 0

Barnhart c 1 0 0 0

Casali c 1 0 0 0

Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 28 3 5 2

Cincinnati 000 200 000 -- 2

Milwaukee 000 300 00x -- 3

E--Votto. LOB--Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 5. 2B--Payton, Gamel. SB--Suarez.

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Castillo L,0-4 6 5 3 2 4 9

Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 2

Thornburg 1 0 0 0 0 1

Milwaukee

Woodruff W,2-2 6 4 2 2 1 8

Williams 1 0 0 0 0 2

Hader Sv,7 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP--Castellanos (by Woodruff). T--2:47.

Pro basketball

NBA Playoffs

All games at Kissimmee, Fla.

Seeds in parentheses

EASTERN CONFERENCE

First round

Milwaukee (1) vs. Orlando (8)

Milwaukee leads 3-1

Aug. 18: Orlando 122, Milwaukee 110

Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96

Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107

Monday: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106

Wednesday: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, ppd. (player boycott)

*Friday, 4 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Orlando

*Sunday, TBD: Orlando vs. Milwaukee

Toronto (2) vs. Brooklyn (7)

Toronto wins series 4-0

Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110

Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99

Aug. 21: Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92

Aug. 23: Toronto 150, Brooklyn 122

Boston (3) vs. Philadelphia (6)

Boston wins series 4-0

Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101

Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101

Aug. 21: Boston 102, Philadelphia 94

Aug. 23: Boston 110, Philadelphia 106

Miami (4) vs. Indiana (5)

Miami wins series 4-0

Aug. 18: Miami 113, Indiana 101

Aug. 20: Miami 109, Indiana 100

Aug. 22: Miami 124, Indiana 115

Monday: Miami 99, Indiana 87

Semifinals

Toronto (2) vs. Boston (3)

Thursday, 6:30 p.m.: Boston vs. Toronto

Saturday, 4 p.m.: Boston vs. Toronto

Monday, TBD: Toronto vs. Boston

Sept. 2, TBD: Toronto vs. Boston

*Sept. 4, TBD: Boston vs. Toronto

*Sept. 6, TBD: Toronto vs. Boston

*Sept. 8, TBD: Boston vs. Toronto

WESTERN CONFERENCE

All games at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

First round

Los Angeles Lakers (1) vs. Portland (8)

Los Angeles leads series 3-1

Aug. 18: Portland 100, Los Angeles Lakers 93

Aug. 20: Los Angeles Lakers 111, Portland 88

Aug. 22: Portland 116, Los Angeles Lakers 108

Monday: Los Angeles Lakers 135, Portland 115

Wednesday: Portland vs. Los Angeles Lakers, ppd. (player boycott)

*Friday, 9 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland

*Sunday, TBD: Portland vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers (2) vs. Dallas (7)

Los Angeles leads series tied 3-2

Aug. 17: Los Angeles Clippers 118, Dallas 110

Aug. 19: Dallas 127, Los Angeles Clippers 114

Aug. 21: Los Angeles Clippers 130, Dallas 122

Sunday: Dallas 135, Los Angeles Clippers 133

Tuesday: Dallas vs. Los Angeles Clippers 154, Dallas 111

Thursday, 9 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas

*Saturday, 9 p.m.: Dallas vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Denver (3) vs. Utah (6)

Utah leads 3-2

Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT

Aug. 19: Utah 125, Denver 105

Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87

Sunday: Utah 129, Denver 127

Tuesday: Denver 117, Utah 107

Thursday, 4 p.m.: Denver vs. Utah

*Saturday, 6:30 p.m.: Utah vs. Denver

Oklahoma City (4) vs. Houston (5)

Series tied 2-2

Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108

Aug. 20: Houston 111, Oklahoma City 98

Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107

Monday: Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114

Wednesday: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, ppd. (player boycott)

Friday, 6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Houston

*Sunday, Aug. 30, TBD: Houston vs. Oklahoma City

TBD — to be determined

* if necessary

Pro hockey

NHL playoffs

(Seeds in parentheses)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

All games at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Conference semifinals

Philadelphia (1) vs. New York Islanders (6)

Series tied 1-1

Monday: New York Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0

Wednesday: Philadelphia 4, New York Islanders 3, OT

Thursday, 7 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. New York Islanders

Saturday, noon: Philadelphia vs. New York Islanders

*Aug. 31, TBD: New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia

*Sept. 2, TBD: Philadelphia vs. New York Islanders

*Sept. 3, TBD: New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia

Tampa Bay (2) vs. Boston (4)

Series tied 1-1

Sunday: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Tuesday: Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, OT

Wednesday: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, late

Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. Boston

Sunday, TBD: Boston vs. Tampa Bay

*Sept. 1, TBD: Tampa Bay vs. Boston

*Sept. 2, TBD: Boston vs. Tampa Bay

WESTERN CONFERENCE

All games at Rogers Place, Edmonton

Vegas (1) vs. Vancouver (5)

Series tied 1-1

Sunday: Vegas 5, Vancouver 0

Tuesday: Vancouver 5, Vegas 2

Thursday, 9:45 p.m.: Vegas vs. Vancouver

Saturday, 8 p.m.: Vegas vs. Vancouver

Aug. 31, TBD: Vancouver vs. Vegas

*Sept. 1, TBD: Vegas vs. Vancouver

*Sept. 3, TBD: Vancouver vs. Vegas

Colorado (2) vs. Dallas (3)

Dallas leads series 2-0

Saturday: Dallas 5, Colorado 3

Monday: Dallas 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday: Colorado vs. Dallas, late

Friday, 10 p.m.: Colorado vs. Dallas

*Sunday, TBD: Dallas vs. Colorado

*Aug. 31, TBD: Colorado vs. Dallas

*Sept. 2, TBD: Dallas vs. Colorado

* if necessary

TBD — to be determined

