MLB
3 p.m. — Pirates at Cardinals, doubleheader (AT&T SportsNet)
4 p.m. — Mariners at Padres (MLBN)
6:30 p.m. — Phillies at Nationals (Fox)
8 p.m. — Reds at Brewers (Fox Ohio)
NBA
4 p.m. — Nuggets vs. Jazz (ESPN)
6:30 p.m. — Celtics vs. Raptors (ESPN)
9 p.m. — Clippers vs. Mavericks (ESPN)
NHL
7 p.m. — Islanders vs. Flyers (NBCSN)
9:45 p.m. — Golden Knights vs. Canucks (NBCSN)
Pro baseball
AL standings
East
W L Pct. GB
Tampa Bay 20 11 .645 —
New York 16 10 .615 1½
Toronto 14 14 .500 4½
Baltimore 14 15 .483 5
Boston 10 20 .333 9½
Central
Minnesota 20 11 .645 —
Chicago 19 12 .613 1
Cleveland 18 12 .600 1½
Detroit 12 16 .429 6½
Kansas City 12 18 .400 7½
West
Oakland 21 10 .677 —
Houston 17 14 .548 4
Seattle 12 19 .387 9
Texas 11 18 .379 9
Los Angeles 10 22 .313 11½
NL standings
East
W L Pct. GB
Atlanta 17 12 .586 —
Miami 14 11 .560 1
Philadelphia 11 14 .440 4
New York 12 16 .429 4½
Washington 11 16 .407 5
Central
Chicago 18 11 .621 —
St. Louis 10 9 .526 3
Milwaukee 13 15 .464 4½
Cincinnati 11 17 .393 6½
Pittsburgh 7 19 .269 9½
West
Los Angeles 22 9 .710 —
San Diego 18 13 .581 4
Colorado 15 15 .500 6½
San Francisco 15 16 .484 7
Arizona 13 18 .419 9
Tuesday’s games
Houston 6, Los Angeles Angels 3, 7 innings
Los Angeles Angels 12, Houston 5, second game, 7 innings
Miami 4, New York Mets 0, first game, 7 innings
Miami 3, New York Mets 0, second game, 7 innings
Philadelphia 8, Washington 3
Boston 9, Toronto 7
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2
New York Yankees at Atlanta, ppd., rain
Oakland 10, Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2
Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4
Seattle 8, San Diego 3
Colorado 5, Arizona 4
San Francisco 10, LA Dodgers 8
Wednesday’s games
Chicago White Sox 10, Pirates 3
Atlanta 5, New York Yankees 1, 1st game, 7 innings
New York Yankees at Atlanta, 2nd game, 7 innings, late
Philadelphia at Washington, late
Boston vs. Toronto at Buffalo, late
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, late
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, late
Minnesota at Cleveland, late
Miami at New York Mets, late
Oakland at Texas, late
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd.
Kansas City at St. Louis, late
Seattle at San Diego, late
Colorado at Arizona, late
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco, late
Los Angeles Angels at Houston, ppd., (rain)
Thursday’s games
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), first game, 7 innings, 3:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ponce 0-1) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), second game, 7 innings, 35 minutes after conclusion of first game
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 0-3) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-1), 1st game, 7 innings, 5:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2nd game, 7 innings, 35 minutes following conclusion of first game
Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 6:37 p.m.
Boston (Mazza 0-1) vs. Toronto (Ryu 2-1) at Buffalo, 6:37 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 2-1), 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Sanchez 1-0) at New York Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s games
New York Mets at New York Yankees, 1st game, 7 innings, 4:05 p.m.
New York Mets vs. New York Yankees, 2nd game, 7 innings, 35 minutes after conclusion of first game
Baltimore vs. Toronto at Buffalo, 6:37 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s box
White Sox 10, Pirates 3
Pittsburgh Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tucker cf 3 1 2 0 Andersn ss 4 1 1 0
EGonzalz ss 3 1 1 1 Goins ss 0 0 0 0
Reynolds lf 3 1 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 1 2 0
Bell dh 4 0 0 0 Grandal c 3 1 1 0
Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 4 1 1 2
Stallings c 4 0 2 0 Jimenez lf 3 2 2 3
Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 Engel lf 0 0 0 0
Osuna 1b 4 0 1 0 Encrncn dh 4 2 2 1
Riddle 3b 4 0 0 0 Robert cf 3 0 0 1
Mazara rf 4 1 1 1
Mendick 2b 4 1 2 2
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 33 10 12 10
Pittsburgh 000 002 010 -- 3
Chicago 040 130 20x -- 10
DP--Pittsburgh 1. LOB--Pittsburgh 6, Chicago 2. 2B--Encarnacion, Moncada 2. HR--E.Gonzalez (2), Mendick (3), Encarnacion (5), Jimenez (10), Abreu (12). SF--Robert. S--E.Gonzalez.
IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Williams L,1-5 6 9 8 8 2 3
Bashlor 2 3 2 2 0 1
Chicago
Keuchel W,5-2 6 4 2 2 3 7
Cordero 1 0 0 0 0 1
Burdi 1 1 1 1 0 1
Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 1
T--2:41.
Tuesday’s late boxes
White Sox 4, Pirates 0
Pittsburgh Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
EGonzalz ss 3 0 0 0 Andersn ss 3 0 1 1
Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 Jimenez lf 4 0 2 1
Reynolds lf 3 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 0
Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 Encarncn dh 4 0 1 0
Polanco dh 3 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 3 1 0 0
Riddle 3b 3 0 0 0 Robert cf 4 1 3 0
Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 McCann c 2 1 1 1
Dyson cf 3 0 0 0 Mendick 2b 3 1 0 0
Murphy c 2 0 0 0 Engel rf 4 0 0 1
Osuna ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 27 0 0 0 Totals 30 4 9 4
Pittsburgh 000 000 000 -- 0
Chicago 031 000 00x -- 4
DP--Pittsburgh 1. LOB--Pittsburgh 1, Chicago 8. 2B--Encarnacion, Jimenez, Robert. SF--McCann.
IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Brault L,0-1 3 5 4 4 4 0
Tropeano 4 3 0 0 0 4
Neverauskas 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Giolito W,3-2 9 0 0 0 1 13
HBP--McCann (by Brault). WP--Brault. T--2:23.
Brewers 3, Reds 2
Cincinnati Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 Garcia lf 4 0 1 0
Farmer 2b 0 0 0 0 Yelich dh 4 1 1 0
Castllns rf 3 1 0 0 Hiura 2b 4 1 1 0
Winker dh 4 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 3 1 0 0
Suarez 3b 4 1 1 0 Narvaez c 3 0 0 0
Moustks 2b 4 0 1 2 Gamel rf 3 0 1 1
Akiyama cf 3 0 0 0 Sogard 3b 2 0 0 0
Davidsn ph 1 0 0 0 Arcia ss 3 0 1 1
Galvis ss 3 0 1 0 Peterson lf 1 0 0 0
Payton lf 2 0 1 0 Mathias lf 1 0 0 0
Ervin lf 1 0 0 0
Barnhart c 1 0 0 0
Casali c 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 28 3 5 2
Cincinnati 000 200 000 -- 2
Milwaukee 000 300 00x -- 3
E--Votto. LOB--Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 5. 2B--Payton, Gamel. SB--Suarez.
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Castillo L,0-4 6 5 3 2 4 9
Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 2
Thornburg 1 0 0 0 0 1
Milwaukee
Woodruff W,2-2 6 4 2 2 1 8
Williams 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hader Sv,7 1 0 0 0 0 0
HBP--Castellanos (by Woodruff). T--2:47.
Pro basketball
NBA Playoffs
All games at Kissimmee, Fla.
Seeds in parentheses
EASTERN CONFERENCE
First round
Milwaukee (1) vs. Orlando (8)
Milwaukee leads 3-1
Aug. 18: Orlando 122, Milwaukee 110
Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96
Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107
Monday: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106
Wednesday: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, ppd. (player boycott)
*Friday, 4 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Orlando
*Sunday, TBD: Orlando vs. Milwaukee
Toronto (2) vs. Brooklyn (7)
Toronto wins series 4-0
Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110
Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99
Aug. 21: Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92
Aug. 23: Toronto 150, Brooklyn 122
Boston (3) vs. Philadelphia (6)
Boston wins series 4-0
Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101
Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101
Aug. 21: Boston 102, Philadelphia 94
Aug. 23: Boston 110, Philadelphia 106
Miami (4) vs. Indiana (5)
Miami wins series 4-0
Aug. 18: Miami 113, Indiana 101
Aug. 20: Miami 109, Indiana 100
Aug. 22: Miami 124, Indiana 115
Monday: Miami 99, Indiana 87
Semifinals
Toronto (2) vs. Boston (3)
Thursday, 6:30 p.m.: Boston vs. Toronto
Saturday, 4 p.m.: Boston vs. Toronto
Monday, TBD: Toronto vs. Boston
Sept. 2, TBD: Toronto vs. Boston
*Sept. 4, TBD: Boston vs. Toronto
*Sept. 6, TBD: Toronto vs. Boston
*Sept. 8, TBD: Boston vs. Toronto
WESTERN CONFERENCE
All games at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
First round
Los Angeles Lakers (1) vs. Portland (8)
Los Angeles leads series 3-1
Aug. 18: Portland 100, Los Angeles Lakers 93
Aug. 20: Los Angeles Lakers 111, Portland 88
Aug. 22: Portland 116, Los Angeles Lakers 108
Monday: Los Angeles Lakers 135, Portland 115
Wednesday: Portland vs. Los Angeles Lakers, ppd. (player boycott)
*Friday, 9 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland
*Sunday, TBD: Portland vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers (2) vs. Dallas (7)
Los Angeles leads series tied 3-2
Aug. 17: Los Angeles Clippers 118, Dallas 110
Aug. 19: Dallas 127, Los Angeles Clippers 114
Aug. 21: Los Angeles Clippers 130, Dallas 122
Sunday: Dallas 135, Los Angeles Clippers 133
Tuesday: Dallas vs. Los Angeles Clippers 154, Dallas 111
Thursday, 9 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas
*Saturday, 9 p.m.: Dallas vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Denver (3) vs. Utah (6)
Utah leads 3-2
Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT
Aug. 19: Utah 125, Denver 105
Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87
Sunday: Utah 129, Denver 127
Tuesday: Denver 117, Utah 107
Thursday, 4 p.m.: Denver vs. Utah
*Saturday, 6:30 p.m.: Utah vs. Denver
Oklahoma City (4) vs. Houston (5)
Series tied 2-2
Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108
Aug. 20: Houston 111, Oklahoma City 98
Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107
Monday: Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114
Wednesday: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, ppd. (player boycott)
Friday, 6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Houston
*Sunday, Aug. 30, TBD: Houston vs. Oklahoma City
TBD — to be determined
* if necessary
Pro hockey
NHL playoffs
(Seeds in parentheses)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
All games at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
Conference semifinals
Philadelphia (1) vs. New York Islanders (6)
Series tied 1-1
Monday: New York Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0
Wednesday: Philadelphia 4, New York Islanders 3, OT
Thursday, 7 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. New York Islanders
Saturday, noon: Philadelphia vs. New York Islanders
*Aug. 31, TBD: New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia
*Sept. 2, TBD: Philadelphia vs. New York Islanders
*Sept. 3, TBD: New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia
Tampa Bay (2) vs. Boston (4)
Series tied 1-1
Sunday: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Tuesday: Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, OT
Wednesday: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, late
Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. Boston
Sunday, TBD: Boston vs. Tampa Bay
*Sept. 1, TBD: Tampa Bay vs. Boston
*Sept. 2, TBD: Boston vs. Tampa Bay
WESTERN CONFERENCE
All games at Rogers Place, Edmonton
Vegas (1) vs. Vancouver (5)
Series tied 1-1
Sunday: Vegas 5, Vancouver 0
Tuesday: Vancouver 5, Vegas 2
Thursday, 9:45 p.m.: Vegas vs. Vancouver
Saturday, 8 p.m.: Vegas vs. Vancouver
Aug. 31, TBD: Vancouver vs. Vegas
*Sept. 1, TBD: Vegas vs. Vancouver
*Sept. 3, TBD: Vancouver vs. Vegas
Colorado (2) vs. Dallas (3)
Dallas leads series 2-0
Saturday: Dallas 5, Colorado 3
Monday: Dallas 5, Colorado 2
Wednesday: Colorado vs. Dallas, late
Friday, 10 p.m.: Colorado vs. Dallas
*Sunday, TBD: Dallas vs. Colorado
*Aug. 31, TBD: Colorado vs. Dallas
*Sept. 2, TBD: Dallas vs. Colorado
* if necessary
TBD — to be determined