Scoreboard

Pro baseball

Major League Baseball

AL standings

East

W L Pct. GB

Tampa Bay 28 15 .651 —

Toronto 24 18 .571 3½

New York 21 21 .500 6½

Baltimore 20 21 .488 7

Boston 15 29 .341 13½

Central

Chicago 26 16 .619 —

Cleveland 26 16 .619 —

Minnesota 27 18 .600 ½

Detroit 19 22 .463 6½

Kansas City 15 28 .349 11½

West

Oakland 25 15 .625 —

Houston 22 21 .512 4½

Seattle 19 23 .452 7

Los Angeles 17 26 .395 9½

Texas 14 27 .341 11½

NL standings

East

W L Pct. GB

Atlanta 24 18 .571 —

Philadelphia 21 18 .538 1½

Miami 19 18 .514 2½

New York 19 24 .442 5½

Washington 16 25 .390 7½

Central

Chicago 25 18 .581 —

St. Louis 18 17 .514 3

Milwaukee 19 22 .463 5

Cincinnati 18 24 .429 6½

Pittsburgh 14 26 .350 9½

West

Los Angeles 31 12 .721 —

San Diego 27 17 .614 4½

San Francisco 22 21 .512 9

Colorado 20 22 .476 10½

Arizona 15 28 .349 16

Tuesday’s games

Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, first game, 7 innings

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, second game, 7 innings

Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, first game, 7 innings

Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, second game, 7 innings

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6

Oakland 4, Houston, 2, first game, 7 innings

Houston 5, Oakland 4, second game 7 innings

Toronto 2, New York Yankees 1

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Baltimore 11, New York Mets 2

Miami 8, Atlanta 0

Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3

Texas 7, Los Angeles Angels 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0

San Diego 14, Colorado 5

Los Angeles Dodgers 10, Arizona 9, 10 innings

San Francisco 6, Seattle 5

Wednesday’s games

Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0

Kansas City at Cleveland, late

New York Yankees vs. Toronto at Buffalo, late

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, late

Baltimore at New York Mets, late

Miami at Atlanta, late

Los Angeles Angels at Texas, late

Colorado at San Diego, late

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, late

Houston at Oakland, late

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona, late

Seattle at San Francisco, late

Thursday’s games

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), first game, 7 innings, 2:15 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (Gomber 0-0), second game, 7 innings, 35 minutes after conclusion of first game

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 3:40 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels (Bundy 4-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-4), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-4) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Kickham 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at New York Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers (May 1-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s games

Philadelphia at Miami, first game, 7 innings, 5:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, second game, 7 innings, 35 minutes after first game

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Toronto at Buffalo, 6:37 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s late boxes

Cubs 3, Reds 0

Cincinnati Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 Happ lf 4 0 0 0

Castellns rf 4 0 0 0 Bryant 3b 3 1 0 0

Winker dh 3 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0

Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 Baez ss 3 0 1 1

Moustaks 2b 3 0 1 0 Schwarbr lf 2 1 0 0

Aquino lf 2 0 0 0 Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0

Goodwin ph 1 0 1 0 Contreras c 3 1 1 0

Akiyama cf 3 0 2 0 Kipnis dh 3 0 0 0

Garcia ss 3 0 0 0 Bote 2b 3 0 1 2

Galvin ph 1 0 0 0 Maybin rf 3 0 1 0

Barnhart c 3 0 1 0

Totals 30 0 5 0 Totals 28 3 4 3

Cincinnati 000 000 000 — 0

Chicago 021 000 00x — 3

DP—Chicago 2. LOB—Cincinnati 8, Chicago 3. 2B—Barnhart, Moustakas. 3B—Bote, Baez.

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Mahle L,1-2 7 4 3 3 1 10

Stephenson 1 0 0 0 0 1

Chicago

Mills W,4-3 6 4 0 0 3 6

Underwood 1 0 0 0 1 1

Tepera 1 0 0 0 1 1

Jeffress Sv,6 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP—Bryant (by Mahle). T—2:36.

Pirates 5, White Sox 4

Chicago Pittsburgh

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Anderson ss 5 1 2 0 Frazier lf 4 0 1 0

Moncada 3b 5 1 2 1 EGonzalez ss 4 0 1 1

Grandal c 4 1 1 2 Reynolds lf 4 0 0 0

Abreu 1b 4 1 1 0 Moran dh 4 0 1 0

Jimenez lf 4 0 1 0 Polanco rf 4 0 1 0

Encarncn dh 2 0 0 0 Martin pr 0 1 0 0

Dyson dh 0 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 1 2 0

Robert cf 4 0 1 0 Hayes 3b 3 1 1 1

Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 Newman 2b 4 1 2 1

Madrigal 2b 3 0 2 0 Stallings c 3 0 1 1

Tucker pr 0 1 0 0

Murphy c 0 0 0 0

Totals 35 4 10 3 Totals 34 5 10 4

Chicago 000 030 010 — 4

Pittsburgh 000 020 021 — 5

E—Grandal, Polanco. DP—Chicago 1. LOB—Chicago 7, Pittsburgh 6; 2B—Anderson, Madrigal 2, Jimenez, Bell, Newman, Stallings. 3B—Hayes. HR—Grandal (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Cease 5 5 2 2 0 2

Heuer 1 0 0 0 0 1

Foster 1 0 0 0 0 2

Marshall 2/3 3 2 2 0 1

Detwiler 1/3 2 1 0 0 0

Cordero 0 0 0 0 1 0

Pittsburgh

Musgrove 4 3 0 0 2 5

Neverauskas 1 4 3 3 0 2

Crick 1 0 0 0 0 2

Stratton 2 2 1 0 1 2

Rodriguez W,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 2

Cease pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Cordero pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

WP—Marshall 2, Cordero. T—3:19.

Pro basketball

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Playoffs

All games at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Seeds in parentheses

x-if necessary

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Semifinals

Milwaukee (1) vs. Miami (4)

Miami wins series 4-1

Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104

Sept. 2: Miami 116, Milwaukee 114

Sept. 4: Miami 115, Milwaukee 100

Sunday: Milwaukee 118, Miami 115, OT

Tuesday: Miami 103, Milwaukee 104

Toronto (2) vs. Boston (3)

Boston leads series 3-2

Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94

Sept. 1: Boston 102, Toronto 99

Sept. 3: Toronto 104, Boston 103

Sept. 5: Toronto 100, Boston 93

Monday: Boston 111, Toronto 89

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Boston vs. Toronto

x-Friday, TBD: Toronto vs. Boston

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Semifinals

Los Angeles Clippers (2) vs. Denver (3)

Los Angeles Clippers lead series 2-1

Sept. 3: Los Angeles Clippers 120, Denver 97

Sept. 5: Denver 110, Los Angeles Clippers 101

Monday: Los Angeles Clippers 113, Denver 107

Wednesday, 9 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver

Friday, TBD: Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers

x-Sunday, TBD: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver

x-Sept. 14, TBD: Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers (1) vs. Houston (5)

Lakers lead series 2-1

Sept. 4: Houston 112, Los Angeles Lakers 97

Sunday: Los Angeles Lakers 117, Houston 109

Tuesday: Los Angeles Lakers 112, Houston 102

Thursday, 9 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston

Saturday, TBD: Houston vs. Los Angeles Lakers

x-Sept. 14, TBD: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston

x-Sept. 16, TBD: Houston vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Pro hockey

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Playoffs

Seeds in parentheses

x-if necessary

All games at Rogers Place, Edmonton

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference finals

Tampa Bay Lightning (2) vs. New York Islanders (6)

Tampa Bay leads series 1-0

Monday: Tampa Bay 8, New York 2

Wednesday 8 p.m.: New York vs. Tampa Bay

Friday, 8 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. New York

Sunday, 3 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. New York

x-Sept. 15, 8 p.m.: New York vs. Tampa Bay

x-Sept. 17, 8 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. New York

x-Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m.: New York vs. Tampa Bay

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Conference finals

Vegas Golden Knights (1) vs. Dallas Stars (3)

Game series tied 1-1

Sunday: Dallas 1, Vegas 0

Tuesday: Vegas 3, Dallas 0

Thursday, 8 p.m.: Vegas vs. Dallas

Saturday, 8 p.m.: Vegas vs. Dallas

x-Sept. 14, 8 p.m.: Dallas vs. Vegas

x-Sept. 16, 8 p.m.: Vegas vs. Dallas

x-Sept. 18, 9 p.m.: Dallas vs. Vegas

Pro football

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Thursday’s game

Houston at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Seattle at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m.

