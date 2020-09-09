Scoreboard
Pro baseball
Major League Baseball
AL standings
East
W L Pct. GB
Tampa Bay 28 15 .651 —
Toronto 24 18 .571 3½
New York 21 21 .500 6½
Baltimore 20 21 .488 7
Boston 15 29 .341 13½
Central
Chicago 26 16 .619 —
Cleveland 26 16 .619 —
Minnesota 27 18 .600 ½
Detroit 19 22 .463 6½
Kansas City 15 28 .349 11½
West
Oakland 25 15 .625 —
Houston 22 21 .512 4½
Seattle 19 23 .452 7
Los Angeles 17 26 .395 9½
Texas 14 27 .341 11½
NL standings
East
W L Pct. GB
Atlanta 24 18 .571 —
Philadelphia 21 18 .538 1½
Miami 19 18 .514 2½
New York 19 24 .442 5½
Washington 16 25 .390 7½
Central
Chicago 25 18 .581 —
St. Louis 18 17 .514 3
Milwaukee 19 22 .463 5
Cincinnati 18 24 .429 6½
Pittsburgh 14 26 .350 9½
West
Los Angeles 31 12 .721 —
San Diego 27 17 .614 4½
San Francisco 22 21 .512 9
Colorado 20 22 .476 10½
Arizona 15 28 .349 16
Tuesday’s games
Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, first game, 7 innings
St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, second game, 7 innings
Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, first game, 7 innings
Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, second game, 7 innings
Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6
Oakland 4, Houston, 2, first game, 7 innings
Houston 5, Oakland 4, second game 7 innings
Toronto 2, New York Yankees 1
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Baltimore 11, New York Mets 2
Miami 8, Atlanta 0
Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3
Texas 7, Los Angeles Angels 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0
San Diego 14, Colorado 5
Los Angeles Dodgers 10, Arizona 9, 10 innings
San Francisco 6, Seattle 5
Wednesday’s games
Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0
Kansas City at Cleveland, late
New York Yankees vs. Toronto at Buffalo, late
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, late
Baltimore at New York Mets, late
Miami at Atlanta, late
Los Angeles Angels at Texas, late
Colorado at San Diego, late
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, late
Houston at Oakland, late
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona, late
Seattle at San Francisco, late
Thursday’s games
Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), first game, 7 innings, 2:15 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (Gomber 0-0), second game, 7 innings, 35 minutes after conclusion of first game
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 3:40 p.m.
Los Angeles Angels (Bundy 4-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-4), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-4) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Kickham 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at New York Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers (May 1-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s games
Philadelphia at Miami, first game, 7 innings, 5:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, second game, 7 innings, 35 minutes after first game
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
New York Mets vs. Toronto at Buffalo, 6:37 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s late boxes
Cubs 3, Reds 0
Cincinnati Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 Happ lf 4 0 0 0
Castellns rf 4 0 0 0 Bryant 3b 3 1 0 0
Winker dh 3 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0
Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 Baez ss 3 0 1 1
Moustaks 2b 3 0 1 0 Schwarbr lf 2 1 0 0
Aquino lf 2 0 0 0 Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0
Goodwin ph 1 0 1 0 Contreras c 3 1 1 0
Akiyama cf 3 0 2 0 Kipnis dh 3 0 0 0
Garcia ss 3 0 0 0 Bote 2b 3 0 1 2
Galvin ph 1 0 0 0 Maybin rf 3 0 1 0
Barnhart c 3 0 1 0
Totals 30 0 5 0 Totals 28 3 4 3
Cincinnati 000 000 000 — 0
Chicago 021 000 00x — 3
DP—Chicago 2. LOB—Cincinnati 8, Chicago 3. 2B—Barnhart, Moustakas. 3B—Bote, Baez.
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Mahle L,1-2 7 4 3 3 1 10
Stephenson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Mills W,4-3 6 4 0 0 3 6
Underwood 1 0 0 0 1 1
Tepera 1 0 0 0 1 1
Jeffress Sv,6 1 1 0 0 0 1
HBP—Bryant (by Mahle). T—2:36.
Pirates 5, White Sox 4
Chicago Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Anderson ss 5 1 2 0 Frazier lf 4 0 1 0
Moncada 3b 5 1 2 1 EGonzalez ss 4 0 1 1
Grandal c 4 1 1 2 Reynolds lf 4 0 0 0
Abreu 1b 4 1 1 0 Moran dh 4 0 1 0
Jimenez lf 4 0 1 0 Polanco rf 4 0 1 0
Encarncn dh 2 0 0 0 Martin pr 0 1 0 0
Dyson dh 0 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 1 2 0
Robert cf 4 0 1 0 Hayes 3b 3 1 1 1
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 Newman 2b 4 1 2 1
Madrigal 2b 3 0 2 0 Stallings c 3 0 1 1
Tucker pr 0 1 0 0
Murphy c 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 10 3 Totals 34 5 10 4
Chicago 000 030 010 — 4
Pittsburgh 000 020 021 — 5
E—Grandal, Polanco. DP—Chicago 1. LOB—Chicago 7, Pittsburgh 6; 2B—Anderson, Madrigal 2, Jimenez, Bell, Newman, Stallings. 3B—Hayes. HR—Grandal (6).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Cease 5 5 2 2 0 2
Heuer 1 0 0 0 0 1
Foster 1 0 0 0 0 2
Marshall 2/3 3 2 2 0 1
Detwiler 1/3 2 1 0 0 0
Cordero 0 0 0 0 1 0
Pittsburgh
Musgrove 4 3 0 0 2 5
Neverauskas 1 4 3 3 0 2
Crick 1 0 0 0 0 2
Stratton 2 2 1 0 1 2
Rodriguez W,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Cease pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Cordero pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
WP—Marshall 2, Cordero. T—3:19.
Pro basketball
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Playoffs
All games at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Seeds in parentheses
x-if necessary
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Semifinals
Milwaukee (1) vs. Miami (4)
Miami wins series 4-1
Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104
Sept. 2: Miami 116, Milwaukee 114
Sept. 4: Miami 115, Milwaukee 100
Sunday: Milwaukee 118, Miami 115, OT
Tuesday: Miami 103, Milwaukee 104
Toronto (2) vs. Boston (3)
Boston leads series 3-2
Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94
Sept. 1: Boston 102, Toronto 99
Sept. 3: Toronto 104, Boston 103
Sept. 5: Toronto 100, Boston 93
Monday: Boston 111, Toronto 89
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Boston vs. Toronto
x-Friday, TBD: Toronto vs. Boston
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Semifinals
Los Angeles Clippers (2) vs. Denver (3)
Los Angeles Clippers lead series 2-1
Sept. 3: Los Angeles Clippers 120, Denver 97
Sept. 5: Denver 110, Los Angeles Clippers 101
Monday: Los Angeles Clippers 113, Denver 107
Wednesday, 9 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver
Friday, TBD: Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers
x-Sunday, TBD: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver
x-Sept. 14, TBD: Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers (1) vs. Houston (5)
Lakers lead series 2-1
Sept. 4: Houston 112, Los Angeles Lakers 97
Sunday: Los Angeles Lakers 117, Houston 109
Tuesday: Los Angeles Lakers 112, Houston 102
Thursday, 9 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston
Saturday, TBD: Houston vs. Los Angeles Lakers
x-Sept. 14, TBD: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston
x-Sept. 16, TBD: Houston vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Pro hockey
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Playoffs
Seeds in parentheses
x-if necessary
All games at Rogers Place, Edmonton
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Conference finals
Tampa Bay Lightning (2) vs. New York Islanders (6)
Tampa Bay leads series 1-0
Monday: Tampa Bay 8, New York 2
Wednesday 8 p.m.: New York vs. Tampa Bay
Friday, 8 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. New York
Sunday, 3 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. New York
x-Sept. 15, 8 p.m.: New York vs. Tampa Bay
x-Sept. 17, 8 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. New York
x-Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m.: New York vs. Tampa Bay
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Conference finals
Vegas Golden Knights (1) vs. Dallas Stars (3)
Game series tied 1-1
Sunday: Dallas 1, Vegas 0
Tuesday: Vegas 3, Dallas 0
Thursday, 8 p.m.: Vegas vs. Dallas
Saturday, 8 p.m.: Vegas vs. Dallas
x-Sept. 14, 8 p.m.: Dallas vs. Vegas
x-Sept. 16, 8 p.m.: Vegas vs. Dallas
x-Sept. 18, 9 p.m.: Dallas vs. Vegas
Pro football
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Thursday’s game
Houston at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Seattle at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
New York Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Miami at New England, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m.