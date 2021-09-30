CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Keilanee Montgomery scored two goals to lead South Point to a 3-0 victory over Chesapeake Wednesday night in high school girls soccer at Phil Davis Field.
Jasmyn Jones scored one goal and handed out two assists. Abby Broughton made one assist. Five minutes into the game Broughton passed to Jones for the winning shot.
“The girls were able to find feet and pass well tonight, which resulted in our win,” Pointers coach Erin Jenkins said. “Jasmyn Jones played well in the midfield and was able to find the open player. Our midfield did a better job of winning the ball in the air and finding feet.”
The game was South Point’s sixth in 10 days.
“I’m proud of my girls for staying locked in and finished this 10-day stretch strong,” Jenkins said.
Makinzie Luhrsen made two saves for the Pointers.
RUSSELL 2, ASHLAND 0: Eva Blanke scored two goals to lead the Red Devils (10-4-2) to a victory over the Tomcats (6-11) in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Ava Quinn assisted on both goals. Raegan Williams made one save.
Boys soccer
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, SOUTH POINT 0: The Blue Devils (12-1-1) improved to 6-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference with a shutout of the Pointers at Lester Field in Centenary, Ohio. Brody Wilt scored all three goals. Keegan Daniels made two assists. Bryson Miller made three saves.
POINT PLEASANT 5, RAVENSWOOD 0: The Big Blacks (13-0) scored all their goals in the second half to beat the host Red Devils (8-4). Nick Cichon-Ledderhose scored the first two goals. Jaden Reed found the net on the next two, with Colton Young assisting. Tyson Richards scored off an Austin Weikle assist to set the score.
POCA 4, SISSONVILLE 3: Jacob Farley scored four goals and Parker Bonnett assisted on two as the Dots (6-4-2) beat the Indians. Jaxon Haynes had two goals and an assist for Sissonville.
Volleyball
WELLSTON 3, RIVER VALLEY 2: The Rockets won the final set by four points to defeat the Raiders 25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 15-25, 15-11 in Bidwell, Ohio. Riley Bradley made 12 kills and Leah Roberts 11 for River Valley (3-11).
EASTERN-MEIGS 3, SOUTH GALLIA 0: Juli Durst scored 18 points and Emma Edwards 11 as the Eagles (7-6) swept the Rebels 25-17, 25-8, 25-17 in Mercerville, Ohio. South Gallia dipped to 1-9.
MEIGS 3, WARREN 1: Andrea Mahr made 23 digs, 15 assists and 11 kills to pace the Marauders (7-7) past the Warriors in Pomeroy, Ohio. Maggie Musser added 23 digs and nine kills for Meigs.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Spring Valley’s home football game with Fairmont Senior on Oct. 8 has been postponed until 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 because the Polar Bears are in quarantine.
South Gallia picked up Trimble for a 7 p.m. home game on Friday. The Rebels were originally to play Manchester, but the Greyhounds are quarantined.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report results of high school sporting events by e-mailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.