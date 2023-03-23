Twin Valley girls basketball standout Haylee Moore was recently named the Virginia High School League Region 1D Player of the Year, along with first-team All-Region 1D honors for the 2022-23 season.
Moore has been dominant throughout her entire career, including a senior season in which she averaged more than 20 points and 15 rebounds per game to go along with 2.7 assists, 2.6 steals and a remarkable 2.6 blocks per outing.
Moore was the driving force behind the Lady Panthers’ stellar season and a share of the BDD regular-season title. She was one of just two girls players in the BDD to surpass the 1,000-point scoring milestone this year.
“To say I’m honored would be an understatement,” Moore said. “This is such a huge accomplishment, and I couldn’t have done it without such a strong support system. I give all the credit to my teammates for pushing me to be the best I can be, to my dad for coaching me to be the player I am today, and to God for blessing me with the ability and opportunity to play basketball. I am so beyond grateful and blessed.”
The second player to reach the 1,000-point mark also joins Moore on the first-team All-Region 1D squad in Grundy multi-sport superstar Jessi Looney. Looney had a sterling season despite a midseason coaching change and losing two starters from last year’s state quarterfinal team. Looney led the young Grundy team with 13.6 points, 10 rebounds, 5.2 steals, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.
“Receiving first-team region honors means so much to me and I am so thankful for the season I had and my coaches and teammates who pushed me to where I am,” Looney said. “I’m glad that I can represent Grundy on the region team lists. I’m grateful that God has given me the ability to play basketball and letting me experience and learn so much from this sport.”
Honaker star forward Alayna McNulty was the only Lady Tiger to earn first-team All-Region 1D honors this season. Honaker lost to J.I. Burton in the Region 1D semifinals, ending the opportunity to capture the school’s fourth straight VHSL Class 1 girls basketball title.
McNulty did her part by averaging 12 points and seven rebounds per game as a sophomore.
“It means a lot to be named All-Region 1D first team this year,” she said. “I couldn’t have achieved this accomplishment without my teammates pushing me to improve every day and my coaches helping me with the game.”
Eastside’s Azzy Hammons (20.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.1 steals per game) has added another accolade to her young and promising career by earning first-team All-Region 1D honors this season. Hammons, a sophomore combo guard, is one of the top players in the state and is already coveted by many colleges after reaching the 1,000-point milestone as a sophomore.
Hammons led her team to a come-from-behind performance to defeat Twin Valley in the Region 1D semis this season, which propelled the Lady Spartans to the VHSL Class 1 state final. There she dropped a Class 1 girls state title game record of 37 points in a 70-65 loss to Rappahannock High School.
“It feels great. We had a great year,” Hammons said. “Our team really bonded this year and we are very blessed to have made it as far as we did.”
Rural Retreat’s Brelyn Moore and Annabelle Fiscus were the only teammates to land on the first-team All-Region 1D squad this season.
Rounding out the All-Region 1D first team is J.I. Burton’s Sarah Williams and Lebanon’s Morgan Varney.
Twin Valley senior guard Heileigh Vencill and junior forward Rayne Hawthorne were named second-team All-Region 1D this season.
Honaker’s Tailor Nolley and Kalli Miller earned second-team All-Region 1D honors, along with Council freshman Ella Rasnake, who was the youngest player to be selected to the All-Region 1D team.
J.I. Burton coach Terry Sturgill was named Region 1D coach of the year after leading his team to a VHSL Region 1D title and state playoff berth.
2022-2023 VHSL All-Region 1D First Team:
Haylee Moore, Twin Valley;
Azzy Hammons, Eastside;
Brelyn Moore, Rural Retreat;
Sarah Williams, J.I. Burton;
Jessi Looney, Grundy;
Morgan Varney, Lebanon;
Alayna McNulty, Honaker;
Annabelle Fiscus, Rural Retreat.
2022-203 VHSL All-Region 1D Second Team:
Gracie Turner, Rye Cove;
Taylor Clay, Eastside;
Tailor Nolley, Honaker;
Avery Maiden, Patrick Henry;
Kalli Miller, Honaker;
Rayne Hawthorne, Twin Valley;
Ella Rasnake, Council;
Heileigh Vencill, Twin Valley.
2022-2023 VHSL All-Region 1D Honorable Mention:
Ashton Keith, Holston;
Rehgan Sensabaugh, J.I. Burton;
Chloe Church, Lebanon;
Shaina Addair, Patrick Henry;
Talyn Moore, Rural Retreat;
Naquila Harless, Rye Cove;
Patricia Bigge, Thomas Walker;
Kayli Dunn, Twin Springs.