Twin Valley girls basketball standout Haylee Moore was recently named the Virginia High School League Region 1D Player of the Year, along with first-team All-Region 1D honors for the 2022-23 season.

Moore has been dominant throughout her entire career, including a senior season in which she averaged more than 20 points and 15 rebounds per game to go along with 2.7 assists, 2.6 steals and a remarkable 2.6 blocks per outing.

