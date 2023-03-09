The Moores of Twin Valley and the Millers of Honaker took home the All-Black Diamond District’s top honors this season.
Twin Valley coach Brian Moore (18-9) and Honaker coach Misty Miller (19-8) received BDD co-coaches of the year after sharing the district’s regular season title.
Moore’s daughter Haylee Moore was named the BDD player of the year and Moore’s daughter Kalli Miller claimed BDD defensive player of the year.
Senior Haylee Moore put together one of the best seasons in BDD history and a historic career for Twin Valley, earning her the BDD player of the year and first team All-BDD honors.
Moore averaged 20.9 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while leading the Lady Panthers to a share of the BDD regular season title and a second-place finish in the district tournament.
“The BDD is one of the toughest districts in the state and I am so honored that the coaches thought I was deserving of this recognition,” Haylee Moore said. “It feels great to see all of the work I put in during the offseason pay off. I’m so blessed God kept me healthy this season and gave me the opportunity to succeed in this sport. He deserves all the glory.”
Sophomore Kalli Miller was named the BDD’s defensive player of the year and first team All-BDD honors while averaging four steals per game to go along with six points, three rebounds and two assists for the Lady Tigers.
“I am honored to receive first-team all-district and defensive player of the year,” Kalli Miller said. “I am grateful to get to play with this team. I have the best teammates. I try to put the most emphasis on defense. Mom has always told us defense wins ball games, so I try to give it my best.”
Twin Valley’s Brian Moore and Honaker’s Misty Miller earned BDD co-coaches of the year honors after sharing the regular season title and Region 1D semifinal appearances. Both coaches credited their teams for the success of the season.
“It was an honor to receive the award. In my opinion, it is a reflection of the players that I had on this team and I owe it all to them,” coach Moore said.
“Getting co-coach of the year is warranted to my team. They have worked hard and had a great season,” coach Miller said.
Lady Panther point guard and senior Heileigh Vencill joined Haylee Moore on the All-BDD first-team squad. The Lady Panthers’ primary ballhandler averaged 3.6 assists per game this season to go along with 11.8 points and 1.9 steals for Twin Valley.
“It is always nice to be recognized for your hard work, and I’m very excited to receive this acknowledgment from the coaches in the BDD,” Vencill said.
Twin Valley junior Rayne Hawthorne’s breakout season landed her a first-team All-BDD selection. Hawthorne averaged a double-double with 10.4 points and 12.5 rebounds per game this season.
“This season was all about putting in the work for me,” Hawthorne said. “I knew I had to give it my all, not only for myself, but for the team.”
Honaker junior forward Tailor Nolley was one of the Lady Tigers to make the first team All-BDD squad this season. Nolley averaged 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals per game.
“This season didn’t go as planned for us,” Nolley said. “However, I’m still very thankful for being named All-BDD first team. My team and I put in so much work this season and I believe that it did show as the season went on. Coach Miller does a great job pushing us to do our very best and I wouldn’t be where I am today without her.”
Joining Miller and Nolley for the Lady Tigers on the first team All-BDD squad was sophomore Alayna McNulty. McNulty averaged 12 points and seven rebounds this season.
“It means a lot to be named All-BDD first team this year,” McNulty said. “My role was a lot bigger this year and I really had to step up and be a leader. Our season didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but I know we will all come back stronger and more determined than ever next year.”
Grundy standout Jessi Looney finished her storied career in epic fashion this season, as one of the BDD’s top two-way players earned a spot on the first team All-BDD squad.
“It means a lot to receive first team All-BDD honors and I’m grateful for the season I had this year,” Looney said.
Council freshman standout Ella Rasnake was the only freshman and Lady Cobra to be named to the first team All-BDD squad this year. Rasnake averaged 16.5 points and three rebounds per game for Council.
“It is a great honor and a blessing to be named first team,” Rasnake said. “I couldn’t have done it without my wonderful teammates and coaches. I can’t thank all the coaches in the BDD enough for all of their encouragement this season. It makes me want to work even harder to get better for next season.”
Following is a list of the 2022-2023 All-BDD first, second and honorable mention teams:
2022-2023 First Team All BDD Squad:
Haylee Moore, Twin Valley;
Jessi Looney, Grundy;
Alayna McNulty, Honaker;
Tailor Nolley, Honaker;
Kalli Miller, Honaker;
Rayne Hawthorne, Twin Valley;
Ella Rasnake, Council;
Heileigh Vencill, Twin Valley.
2022-2023 Second Team All BDD Squad:
Kate Jessee, Honaker;
Valeigh Stevens, Honaker;
Kate Bostic, Grundy;
Makailah Estep, Grundy;
Cheyanna Davis, Twin Valley;
Ally Bales, Twin Valley;
Rylee Jackson, Hurley;
Sophia Belcher, Grundy.
2022-2023-Honorable Mention All BDD Squad:
Jade Vencill, Twin Valley;
Kaylee Compton, Grundy;
Jayda Hilton, Hurley;
Kara Hagerman, Hurley;
Isabelle Stevens, Council;
Morgan Lester, Twin Valley;
Rylee Hart, Honaker;
Brianna Stacy, Hurley;
Baylee Keen, Council;
Amber Dotson, Grundy.