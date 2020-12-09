WILLIAMSON — Mingo County is being considered as the site for a dual motorsports event July 3 and 4, 2021, according to a news release from state Sen. Mark Maynard (R-Wayne).
Maynard and Tug Valley Area CVB executive director Wes Wilson recently met with Steve Strupp of the East Coast Timing Association to discuss Mingo County possibly hosting a dual motorsports event during the Fourth of July holiday.
“It would be a one-of-a-kind combined event featuring both a tarmac rally race on closed public roads and a half-mile trap speed competition,” Strupp said. “This area is a fantastic location to host such an event.”
Maynard said cars are typically separated by 30 seconds while racing to provide maximum safety.
“Mingo County roads are excellent for the adrenaline rush speeds and technical driving that few events can offer,” said driver Michael Brewer.
Maynard said the next step is to present the proposal to the Mingo County Commission and the Department of Highways to gain approval.