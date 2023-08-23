The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

When I was younger, I bemoaned living in West Virginia. I don’t think I was unique in the sense that younger people are always looking for the elusive adventure — a level of excitement that’s Insta-worthy and that we’re certain to find anywhere else but home. However, as I’ve gotten a few more gray hairs and weary of long drives, I’ve learned to appreciate living in Wild and Wonderful means there is no shortage of day trips.

There’s seemingly a festival that celebrates or commemorates something nearly every weekend between spring and fall. For instance, just this weekend, Huntington will be holding the Fly In Festival, complete with planes, skydiving, and plenty of live music. Or maybe you’d prefer to sate your appetite for confectionary creations; try the Cupcake Festival in Hurricane, this Friday and Saturday. Closer to Parkersburg, but you’d rather not drive two hours for sweets? Check out the WV Honey Festival, going on Saturday and Sunday.

Steven Harry is a guest columnist for HD Media. He can be reached at sharryinbox@gmail.com.

