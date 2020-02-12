HUNTINGTON — Two exhibition matches accompanied by fundraising clinics for the Marshall University volleyball program were announced on Wednesday for March 14 and 29.
The Thundering Herd will take on the University of Charleston on March 14 at 10 a.m. with a clinic following the match from noon to 1:30 p.m.
On March 29, Marshall will take on Ohio at 6 p.m. with a clinic prior to the match from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Clinics are open to any and all entrants from ages 8-18 with a cost of $30 due upon arrival. All proceeds will go to help the Marshall volleyball team and include free admission to the matches.
Those interested need to preregister through a link on the volleyball’s site at Herdzone.com.